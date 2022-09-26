scorecardresearch
Monday, Sep 26, 2022

NIA turns blind eye to weapons at RSS offices, alleges Karnataka SDPI

SDPI leaders contended that the raids on Popular Front of India (PFI) was a ploy to suppress the voices of minorities, Dalits and other oppressed communities.

The NIA and the Karnataka Police arrested 21 PFI and SDPI leaders in Karnataka during the nationwide raids carried out against the organisations last Thursday. (File)

The Karnataka unit of Social Democratic Party of India (SDPI) Monday dared National Investigation Agency (NIA) to carry out raids on Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh (RSS) and affiliated organisations over their involvement in “anti-national activities” in the past.

In a press conference, SDPI leaders contended that the raids on Popular Front of India (PFI) was a ploy to suppress the voices of minorities, Dalits and other oppressed communities. The SDPI is the political offshoot of the PFI.

The NIA and the Karnataka Police arrested 21 PFI and SDPI leaders in Karnataka during the nationwide raids carried out against the organisations last Thursday.

SDPI Karnataka general secretary Bhaskar Prasad questioned why NIA turns a blind eye when hundreds of guns and other weapons are displayed for Puja at RSS offices. “RSS is an unregistered organisation. Under whose name are these weapons registered?” he said, asking whether such display of weapons did not warrant any investigation or raids.

Subscriber Only Stories
View All
ExplainSpeaking: Why RBI is likely to cut GDP growth forecast and raise i...Premium
ExplainSpeaking: Why RBI is likely to cut GDP growth forecast and raise i...
Once dacoit, now cheetah mitra, Ramesh Sikarwar says: ‘If anyone attacks ...Premium
Once dacoit, now cheetah mitra, Ramesh Sikarwar says: ‘If anyone attacks ...
Cattle on roads, in courts in Gujarat as fund-less shelters let them loosePremium
Cattle on roads, in courts in Gujarat as fund-less shelters let them loose
How Gehlot’s deft power play makes Congress leadership cut a sorry ...Premium
How Gehlot’s deft power play makes Congress leadership cut a sorry ...

“Moreover, how can an unregistered organisation perform transactions worth crores (of rupees)? Is the NIA blind to this? Is it (the RSS) an independent organisation or a lapdog of the government?” Bhaskar asked.

The Dalit leader also highlighted that the affidavit filed by former RSS leader Yeshwanth Shinde mentioned that he was among those involved in bomb blasts carried out across the country.

“The SDPI is a cause of worry for the BJP and RSS as it was gaining ground among the oppressed sections. What have they found in the nationwide raids? If they had found anything, wouldn’t they have announced it already?” he said.

Advertisement

SDPI state vice-president Devanuru Puttananjaiah said that the NIA conducted the raids with an eye on the next elections.

More from Bangalore

“Can’t minorities have a political party?” he asked, adding that banning the party would set a precedent to ban other political parties in the country.

First published on: 26-09-2022 at 02:08:27 pm
Next Story

Six victims, gunman dead after shooting at school in Russia’s Izhevsk

UPSC-CSE DEDICATED SECTION with UPSC KEY for Subscribers Monday-Friday, daily UPSC ESSENTIALS aimed at syllabus, expert talk, weekly news & key terms with MCQs, case studies, much more
Subscribe for full access
Latest Comment
Post Comment
Read Comments
Advertisement
Live Blog

Best of Express
Advertisement
Must Read
Advertisement
Buzzing Now
Sep 26: Latest News
Advertisement