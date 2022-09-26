NIA turns blind eye to weapons at RSS offices, alleges Karnataka SDPI

The Karnataka unit of Social Democratic Party of India (SDPI) Monday dared National Investigation Agency (NIA) to carry out raids on Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh (RSS) and affiliated organisations over their involvement in “anti-national activities” in the past.

In a press conference, SDPI leaders contended that the raids on Popular Front of India (PFI) was a ploy to suppress the voices of minorities, Dalits and other oppressed communities. The SDPI is the political offshoot of the PFI.

The NIA and the Karnataka Police arrested 21 PFI and SDPI leaders in Karnataka during the nationwide raids carried out against the organisations last Thursday.

SDPI Karnataka general secretary Bhaskar Prasad questioned why NIA turns a blind eye when hundreds of guns and other weapons are displayed for Puja at RSS offices. “RSS is an unregistered organisation. Under whose name are these weapons registered?” he said, asking whether such display of weapons did not warrant any investigation or raids.

“Moreover, how can an unregistered organisation perform transactions worth crores (of rupees)? Is the NIA blind to this? Is it (the RSS) an independent organisation or a lapdog of the government?” Bhaskar asked.

The Dalit leader also highlighted that the affidavit filed by former RSS leader Yeshwanth Shinde mentioned that he was among those involved in bomb blasts carried out across the country.

“The SDPI is a cause of worry for the BJP and RSS as it was gaining ground among the oppressed sections. What have they found in the nationwide raids? If they had found anything, wouldn’t they have announced it already?” he said.

SDPI state vice-president Devanuru Puttananjaiah said that the NIA conducted the raids with an eye on the next elections.

“Can’t minorities have a political party?” he asked, adding that banning the party would set a precedent to ban other political parties in the country.