NIA arrests Bengaluru man on terror charges

The National Investigation Agency (NIA) arrested a 33-year-old Bengaluru resident on Saturday on charges of joining the ISIS, an outlawed terror organisation.

The man has been identified as Muhammad Tauqir Mahmood.

The NIA said that it has registered a case under Sections 120B and 125 of the Indian Penal Code and Sections 17, 18 and 18B of the Unlawful Activities (Prevention) Act against Mahmood, Zuhab Hameed, Irfan Nasir and Mohd Shihab for their association with the ISIS.

The NIA had earlier arrested Ahamed Abdul Cader and Nasir, and they were charge-sheeted on April 1.

The investigating agency said that Mahmood in association with the co-accused had raised funds, radicalised and recruited Muslim youth from a Quran Circle group and illegally sent them to Syria to join the ISIS. Earlier, in 2013, Mahmood along with his associates had also visited Syria illegally to liaise with the leadership of ISIS.

The NIA said that further investigation in the case was underway.