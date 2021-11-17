NIA arrests man for ‘radicalising youths, raising funds for ISIS’

National Investigation Agency (NIA) Wednesday arrested a 32-year-old computer application specialist who is an alleged ISIS operative. The allegation against him is that he is helping the outfit raise funds and radicalise Muslim youths.

The arrested man was identified as Zuhab Hameed Shakeel Manna, a resident of Tilak Nagar, who is a specialist in computer applications. NIA had registered a case in September 2020 against Muhammad Tauqir Mahmood, Irfan Nasir, a rice merchant in Bengaluru, Shihab and Zuhab Hameed.

The agency said investigation revealed that Zuhaib and Tauqir were the key conspirators who in association with other co-accused raised funds, radicalised gullible Muslim youths through a Quran circle group and recruited them and illegally sent them to Syria via Turkey to Join ISIS.

Zuhaib had used his contacts to motivate and radicalise many impressionable Muslim youths by showing them videos depicting atrocities on Muslims in Syria, said NIA.

According to NIA sources, Tauqir, arrested on October 23 for his alleged involvement in sending a few Bengaluru youths to Syria to join the Islamic State in the 2013-14 period, is a dentist who had been living in Saudi Arabia recently. He was arrested on his arrival from Dammam in Saudi Arabia at the Indira Gandhi International Airport in New Delhi.

The other three who have already been arrested are presently in judicial custody.