NIA arrests Karnataka man accused of West Bengal LeT recruitment case

The National Investigation Agency (NIA) has arrested a 28-year-old from Uttara Kannada district in Karnataka who was allegedly part of various social media groups run by Pakistan-based Lashkar-e-Taiba handlers in their effort to recruit individuals for sleeper cells of LeT and for furthering terrorist activities.

According to the central agency, Sayyad M Idris was arrested on Tuesday from Uttara Kannada district in connection with the West Bengal LeT recruitment case.

“The case arose out of West Bengal, Baduria dated 18 March 2020 pertaining to Pakistan-based handlers co belonging to proscribed terrorist outfit Laskar-e-Taiba using various social media platforms to radicalize and recruit vulnerable youth for sleeper cells, to propagate their ideology and for abetting & advocating unlawful activities,” NIA said in a statement.

The accused is being produced before the Uttara Kannada Court and transit remand is being taken to produce him before the NIA Court in Kolkata.

In this case, a charge sheet has already been filed against an accused, Tania Parvin of Kolkata, on September 10. Further investigation is underway, NIA said.

