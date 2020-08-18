scorecardresearch
Tuesday, August 18, 2020
NIA arrests Bengaluru doctor for developing apps for injured Islamic State cadres

Written by Darshan Devaiah BP | Bangalore | Published: August 18, 2020 8:46:35 pm
The National Investigation Agency (NIA) has arrested an ophthalmologist from the M S Ramaiah Medical College, Bengaluru, who is allegedly developing a medical application to help injured ISIS cadres in conflict-zones and a weaponry-related application for the benefit of ISIS fighters.

According to a statement issued by NIA Tuesday, Abdur Rahman, 28, a resident of Basavanagudi, Bengaluru, has been arrested in connection with the Islamic State Khorasan Province (ISKP) case.

Rahman had visited an ISIS medical camp in Syria in early 2014 for treatment of ISIS terrorists and stayed with IS operatives for 10 days and returned to India after that, NIA said in the statement.

Rahman was arrested Monday in connection with the NIA’s probe against a Kashmiri couple arrested from Jamia Nagar in Delhi in March this year.

