scorecardresearch
Thursday, Sep 22, 2022

NIA arrests 7 PFI leaders after raids at several places in Karnataka

While the agency says the action was based on five terror-related cases, the SDPI alleges the ‘cravenly fascist regime’ is creating a shadow enemy to cover up its governance failure.

The NIA said the raids at Bengaluru, Mangaluru, Shivamogga and other places, were based on a case registered on August 26. (Representative/ Express File)

The National Investigation Agency on Thursday raided several Popular Front of India (PFI) leaders and offices and arrested seven of the leaders.

“These searches were conducted at the houses and offices of top PFI leaders and members in connection with five cases registered by the NIA following continued inputs and evidence that the PFI leaders and cadres were involved in funding terrorism and terrorist activities, organising training camps for providing armed training and radicalising people to join banned organisations,” an NIA statement said.

According to sources, the arrested are PFI national general secretary Anis Ahmed, secretary Afsar Pasha, vice-president Abdul Wahid, former state president Yasar Arafath Hasan, national secretary Mohammed Shakib, former Mysuru president Muhammed Farooq Ur Rahman and state treasurer Shahid Nasir.

More from Bangalore

The NIA said the raids at Bengaluru, Mangaluru, Shivamogga and other places, were based on a case registered on August 26. The first information report, registered by its Hyderabad unit, said that one Abdul Khader, after taking Rs 6 lakh from a PFI member, had allowed his premises to be used for training PFI cadres and meetings. PFI members allegedly started training people in the name of karate classes and allegedly instigated them against a particular community with hate speech.

Subscriber Only Stories
View All
UPSC Key-September 22, 2022: Why you should read ‘Media Ethics’ or ‘Over-...Premium
UPSC Key-September 22, 2022: Why you should read ‘Media Ethics’ or ‘Over-...
Delhi Confidential: As state Congress units urge Rahul Gandhi to take ove...Premium
Delhi Confidential: As state Congress units urge Rahul Gandhi to take ove...
From Delhi farmers who first tried Pusa decomposer, word of advice for Pu...Premium
From Delhi farmers who first tried Pusa decomposer, word of advice for Pu...
From Noida to Kerala: Mumbai Police maps cyber crime hotspotsPremium
From Noida to Kerala: Mumbai Police maps cyber crime hotspots

First published on: 22-09-2022 at 09:21:18 pm
Next Story

Atlee celebrates ‘best birthday ever’ with Vijay and Shah Rukh Khan, see photo

UPSC-CSE DEDICATED SECTION with UPSC KEY for Subscribers Monday-Friday, daily UPSC ESSENTIALS aimed at syllabus, expert talk, weekly news & key terms with MCQs, case studies, much more
Subscribe for full access
Latest Comment
Post Comment
Read Comments
Advertisement
Live Blog

Best of Express
Advertisement
Must Read
Advertisement
Buzzing Now
Sep 22: Latest News
Advertisement