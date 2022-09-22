NIA arrests 7 PFI leaders after raids at several places in Karnataka

The National Investigation Agency on Thursday raided several Popular Front of India (PFI) leaders and offices and arrested seven of the leaders.

“These searches were conducted at the houses and offices of top PFI leaders and members in connection with five cases registered by the NIA following continued inputs and evidence that the PFI leaders and cadres were involved in funding terrorism and terrorist activities, organising training camps for providing armed training and radicalising people to join banned organisations,” an NIA statement said.

According to sources, the arrested are PFI national general secretary Anis Ahmed, secretary Afsar Pasha, vice-president Abdul Wahid, former state president Yasar Arafath Hasan, national secretary Mohammed Shakib, former Mysuru president Muhammed Farooq Ur Rahman and state treasurer Shahid Nasir.

The NIA said the raids at Bengaluru, Mangaluru, Shivamogga and other places, were based on a case registered on August 26. The first information report, registered by its Hyderabad unit, said that one Abdul Khader, after taking Rs 6 lakh from a PFI member, had allowed his premises to be used for training PFI cadres and meetings. PFI members allegedly started training people in the name of karate classes and allegedly instigated them against a particular community with hate speech.