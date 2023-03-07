scorecardresearch
Tuesday, Mar 07, 2023
Advertisement

NIA arrests 4 from Karnataka and 1 from Kerala in Bihar PFI funding case

The agency says the arrests came after its investigation of the Phulwarisharif PFI case unearthed a network of hawala operatives in south India.

Seven people were arrested in July last year in this case when they allegedly gathered in Patna’s Phulwarisharif area for training and carrying out acts of terror and violence. (ANI/File)
Listen to this article
NIA arrests 4 from Karnataka and 1 from Kerala in Bihar PFI funding case
x
00:00
1x 1.5x 1.8x

The National Investigation Agency said Tuesday in Bengaluru that it had arrested five people, including one from Kerala, for allegedly funding a murder plot in Bihar’s East Champaran district.

The NIA identified the arrested people as Mahammad Sinan, Sarfaraz Nawaz, Iqbal and Abdul Rafeek—all from Karnataka— and Abid K M, from Kerala’s Kasaragod district.

In Premium |Retired cop among 3 held for ‘PFI links’; Patna SSP likens to RSS, sparks row

The arrests came after the NIA’s investigation of the Phulwari Sharif PFI case unearthed a large network of hawala operatives in south India, according to the central agency.

The agency said it had busted a PFI funding module that had its roots in the UAE and was operating out of Bihar and Karnataka.

According to the NIA, PFI cadres in Phulwari Sharif and Motihari had vowed to continue the activities of the banned outfit. They allegedly arranged a firearm and ammunition to eliminate a “youth of a particular community” in East Champaran district. Three alleged operatives of the module were arrested on February 5.

The NIA said the five people arrested Tuesday were actively involved in a conspiracy to channel illicit funds procured from outside India to PFI leaders and cadres.

Also Read |Bihar: NIA searches 20 more locations in Phulwari Sharif ‘terror module’ case

Seven people were arrested in July last year in this case when they allegedly gathered in Patna’s Phulwari Sharif area for training and carrying out acts of terror and violence.

Advertisement

Since March 5, the NIA has been carrying out searches in Kasargod and Dakshina Kannada districts. The agency said its searches at eight locations had led to the seizure of multiple digital devices and incriminating documents containing details of transactions running into several crores of rupees.

The NIA said that despite the 27 September 2022 ban, the PFI and its cadres continued to propagate an ideology of violent extremism and were also arranging arms and ammunition to commit crimes.

The NIA said it could, after a dogged pursuit of the money trail, unravel an “international conspiracy”. Iqbal and other associates allegedly collected illegally generated funds from Dubai and Abu Dhabi and handed them over to Mahammad Sinan, Sarfaraz Nawaz, Abdul Rafeek and Abid K M in India, it added.

Also Read
Karnataka HC grants anticipatory bail to BJP MLA in illegal gratification...
karnataka working hours bill news, indian express
Karnataka passes bill allowing 12-hour work days in industries, weekly wo...
Bill passed to remove penalty on unauthorised properties in Bengaluru
We’ll eliminate stray dogs if media keeps silent, says Karnataka BJP MP P...
Advertisement

Sinan, Sarfaraz and Rafeek allegedly deposited the money in the bank accounts of the accused in the case, the NIA said, adding that the five accused people would be produced in the NIA special court in Patna shortly.

First published on: 07-03-2023 at 18:04 IST
Next Story

Delhi Capitals vs UP Warriorz Live Score WPL 2023: DC and UPW set to battle in Navi Mumbai

EXPRESS INVESTIGATION | Deforestation Inc - how encroachments are ‘forests’ in govt’s forest cover map
READ NOW
Latest Comment
Post Comment
Read Comments
Advertisement
Live Blog

Best of Express
Advertisement
Must Read
Advertisement
Buzzing Now
Mar 07: Latest News
Advertisement
close