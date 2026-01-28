NHAI to build Rs 51-crore tunnel-style service road on Bengaluru airport highway

The NHAI project aims to separate local service road traffic from the main road (File photo for representational use).

The National Highways Authority of India (NHAI) has recently invited bids to construct a depressed service road, an underpass built approximately six metres below the main road level, on the Bengaluru airport highway for Rs 51.27 crore, excluding Goods and Services Tax (GST).

The project includes a 320-metre covered depressed service road, an 800-metre surface-level road, relocation of Indian Air Force (IAF) assets, and other allied works. The underpass will feature two lanes with paved shoulders, connecting the IAF station’s domestic area to its technical area while also linking the runway to Hunasamaranahalli Lake.

K B Jayakumar, project director at NHAI, Bengaluru, told The Indian Express that this stretch is currently the only section without a service road on the 22.12-km Hebbal-Trumpet section of National Highway 44 (formerly NH 7).