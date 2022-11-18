scorecardresearch
NHAI asks Mysuru civic body to demolish controversial dome-shaped bus stop, CM Basavaraj Bommai too steps in

The National Highways Authority of India has asked the authorities to demolish the structure in one week ‘since it has developed communal issues’.

The bus stand falls under the Krishnaraja constituency, represented by BJP MLA SA Ramdas. (Express photo)

Days after BJP MP Pratap Simha threatened to demolish a bus stand in Karnataka’s Mysuru because of its dome-like design, the National Highways Authority of India (NHAI) has issued a notice to the Mysuru City Corporation (MCC) asking it to demolish the “controversial structure”. The move comes at a time when Chief Minister Basavaraj Bommai has said that he will send an expert team to look into the issue.

“Since it has developed communal issues as per the National Highway Administration Act this may be treated as notice otherwise as per the Highway Administration Act 2003, action will be initiated,” the NHAI project director has said in a letter dated November 15 to MCC and Karnataka Rural Infrastructure Development Limited (KRIDL).

“The bus stop has been constructed even though many times our engineers have stopped the work within the national highway right of way. In this connection, it is advised to remove the structure constructed to achieve controversial kind of issues which is not acceptable and accordingly one week time has been given to remove the controversial structure,” the letter adds.

The bus stop near JSS College on Ooty Road has been a bone of contention between Simha, the Mysuru-Kodagu MP, and BJP MLA S A Ramdas ever since Simha threatened to demolish the dome-like structure on Monday. The bus stand falls under the Krishnaraja constituency represented by Ramdas and he said it was built in the style of the Mysuru Palace and not along any religious lines.

With Simha sticking to his stand on Thursday, an emotional Ramdas said that he was being targeted and harassed to leave the party. He added that he had appraised Bommai of the situation. Bommai said that Ramdas had met him and that he had requested an expert committee to look into the issue. “I will be sending a team for the same. I do not want to comment about the controversy but will look if the work carried out is proper or not,” Bommai added.

By Thursday morning, the dome-like structures on the bus stop which were orange in colour were painted red.

The cold war between Simha and Ramdas started when Simha was elected in 2014 as a first-time MP from the Mysuru-Kodagu constituency. When a decision was taken to hand over a waste-processing plant project to a Nagpur-based company, Ramdas objected that local leaders had not been consulted.

Recently, during the Yoga Day celebrations in Mysuru that Prime Minister Narendra Modi had attended, the uneasy relations shared by Simha and Ramdas came to the fore with both claiming ‘credit’ for organising the event. PM Modi had snubbed Simha then but embraced Ramdas on stage.

Chief minister Bommai too has expressed his displeasure with Simha in the past. In July this year, in a meeting, Simha went to Bommai with a letter related to development works and insisted on taking a photo of the document. A seemingly angry Bommai returned the document and asked Simha to leave if he did not trust him. “It is tough to work with those who are ‘very intelligent’,” Bommai had said then. A day after the incident, Simha, who was scheduled to participate in Bommai’s visit to Mysuru to offer ‘Bagina’ at Kabini dam skipped the event, reportedly to make his displeasure evident.

First published on: 18-11-2022 at 12:24:52 pm
