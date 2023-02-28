NHAI defers toll collection on Bengaluru-­Mysuru expressway till March 14

National Highways Authority of India (NHAI) Monday decided to defer the toll collection on Bengaluru–Mysuru Expressway till March 14. The NHAI had earlier announced that toll collection on the 55-km Bengaluru-Nidaghatta stretch would begin at 8 am Tuesday (February 28).

NHAI project director B T Sridhara, in a letter to the senior assistant director of the Department of Information and Public Relations in the Ramanagara district, said the toll collection had been deferred “due to unavoidable reasons”.

According to the sources, the service road on this stretch still needed to be completed and in such a situation, toll collection was expected to draw public ire. Prime Minister Narendra Modi is likely to inaugurate the expressway in March.

Congress state president D K Shivakumar in Mysuru had cautioned the government against collecting tolls before the completion of service road works.

The NHAI had earlier released a toll chart for different types of vehicles. Light motor vehicles like cars were to pay Rs 135 for a one-way journey and Rs 205 if returning on the same day. After the opening of the second stretch, the toll fee for car/jeep/van may come up to Rs 250.

The 117-km expressway is being built at Rs 8,408 crore in two packages. Of the total length, 52 km is greenfield consisting of five bypasses to reduce traffic congestion.

The project under the NHAI’s hybrid annuity model (HAM) costs around Rs 8,066 crore and its contractor is Dilip Buildcon Ltd. The road is expected to reduce the travel time between the two cities from 150 minutes to 90 minutes.

Union Minister For Road Transport and Highways Nitin Gadkari inspected the expressway on January 5.

According to Gadkari, the Bengaluru-Mysuru corridor is a 10-lane project wherein four lanes – two lanes on either side — have been proposed for villages and towns attached to the highway, while six lanes would connect the cities directly.

The authorities have already opened five bypasses between Bengaluru and Mysuru (https://indianexpress.com/article/cities/bangalore/srirangapatna-bypass-bengaluru-mysuru-expressway-8410751/) — the 7-km Srirangapatna bypass, a 10-km Mandya bypass, a 7-km section that bypasses Bidadi, a 22-km section that bypasses Ramanagaram and Channapatna and a 7-km section that bypasses Maddur.