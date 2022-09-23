NGT directs joint committee formation to address leakage of leachate from waste processing plant in electronic city

The National Green Tribunal (NGT) principal bench, New Delhi, has ordered a joint committee of Regional Director, Central Pollution Control Board (CPCB), the regional officers of the Ministry of Environment, Forests and Climate Change and the Karnataka State Pollution Control Board (KSPCB) to prepare an action plan to stop the leakage of leachate from the waste processing plant located in Chikkanagamangala in the electronic city.

A copy of the order passed by the NGT on September 20 was shared with the media Thursday.

“We have heard Counsel for the State PCB (Pollution Control Board) and BBMP. We find it difficult to accept the stand of the BBMP that there is no leakage from the sewage plant in question. The fact that a work order has now been issued for construction of the leachate plant itself shows that currently leachate is not properly treated,”the NGT said.

“In view of unsatisfactory state of affairs depicted above, we direct a joint committee of Regional Director, CPCB, Regional officer, MoEF&CC and State PCB to look into the matter and take remedial action in accordance with law. State PCB will be the nodal agency for compliance. The committee may meet within one month, take stock of the factual situation and prepare an action plan to remedy the situation for which BBMP will bear the cost. The report may mention the extent of violations found and steps taken for remedying the same,” the order copy read.

The Bruhat Bengaluru Mahanagara Palike (BBMP) in its defence said that the leakage of leachate outside the waste processing plant was due to rain and the civic body has taken steps to control it.

The BBMP also said that construction of a leachate treatment plant inside the waste processing unit was underway and the work will be completed in six months.

The residents protested before the waste processing plant in August demanding its closure. Their major complaints included the stench emanating from the plant making the surroundings unlivable and the leachate from the plant entering the nearby lakes contaminating the groundwater.

The BBMP officials had earlier stated the plant handles close to 250 tonnes of wet waste per day against a capacity of 300 tonnes. The wet waste is collected from 44 wards.

The KSPCB had informed the BBMP in 2021 that the leachate from the waste was being discharged outside the plant without adequate treatment.