Win for green activists: NGT halts felling of 1,128 trees for Bengaluru’s Hebbal tunnel

The National Green Tribunal (NGT) last week barred authorities from cutting any trees along the proposed Hebbal short tunnel route while a legal challenge to the felling is pending.
On October 16, the southern zone bench in Chennai issued an order in response to a plea from the Mangaluru-based organisation Aranya Parisara Mathu Havamana Badalavane Sangha (Society for Forest, Environment, and Climate Change). The case is scheduled to be heard again on December 15. Meanwhile, the Greater Bengaluru Authority (GBA) has received over 1,500 objections to the proposed removal of 1,128 trees for the project.
Society secretary Benedict Fernandes said the directive covers the entire project length, meaning no trees can be removed until the issue is settled. The petitioners asked the tribunal to prohibit felling, cutting, or removing trees without the necessary legal clearances. They highlighted the plan to cut down 1,128 trees from over 70 different species and raised concerns about potential harm to Hebbal Lake, nearby wetlands, groundwater, and natural drainage systems.
The 2.2-km proposed tunnel will connect Esteem Mall Junction in Hebbal to the veterinary college on Bellary Road. Construction has already begun on vacant land within the college campus.
The GBA invited objections on September 20 and set a 10-day deadline. The authority also faced criticism for not uploading the list of proposed tree species.
On Change.org, Satya Arikutharam, an urban mobility expert; Dattatraya T Devare, a trustee of the Bangalore Environment Trust (BET); N S Mukunda from the Citizen Action Forum (CAF); and activist and photojournalist Puneet Sachdev launched a signature campaign opposing it.
A vegetation survey along the path identified over 1,400 trees, with an official estimate indicating that 1,128 trees will be affected, at least for now, over a 2-km stretch. This includes heritage trees, as well as native, flowering, and fruiting trees located in Hebbal tree park, Hebbal lake, the veterinary college campus, UAS staff quarters, and the surrounding areas.
Will tunnel eliminate congestion? Opinions differ
The petition says the significant loss of green cover, combined with years of excavation, noise, dust, pollution, and habitat destruction, will severely impact biodiversity and permanently alter the local microclimate. The tunnel will not eliminate congestion; it will simply move the traffic jam towards the college and Mekhri Circle, the petition added.
In its August report, the Indian Institute of Science (IISc)’s Sustainable Transportation Lab (IST Lab) said the tunnel will not resolve congestion but will relocate it to new choke points, while costing taxpayers roughly six times more than an equivalent metro alternative.
However, Professor Archak Mittal from IIT Bombay supported the project in his study report titled ‘Integrated Traffic Microsimulation Study’.
IST Lab countered, stating that the report was biased and not scientific. With the advent of the flyover, the existing road’s capacity will be reduced because of the flyover piers’ footprint. The report stated that the model for assessing performance has not accounted for this.