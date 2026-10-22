Win for green activists: NGT halts felling of 1,128 trees for Bengaluru’s Hebbal tunnel

The National Green Tribunal (NGT) last week barred authorities from cutting any trees along the proposed Hebbal short tunnel route while a legal challenge to the felling is pending.

On October 16, the southern zone bench in Chennai issued an order in response to a plea from the Mangaluru-based organisation Aranya Parisara Mathu Havamana Badalavane Sangha (Society for Forest, Environment, and Climate Change). The case is scheduled to be heard again on December 15. Meanwhile, the Greater Bengaluru Authority (GBA) has received over 1,500 objections to the proposed removal of 1,128 trees for the project.

Society secretary Benedict Fernandes said the directive covers the entire project length, meaning no trees can be removed until the issue is settled. The petitioners asked the tribunal to prohibit felling, cutting, or removing trees without the necessary legal clearances. They highlighted the plan to cut down 1,128 trees from over 70 different species and raised concerns about potential harm to Hebbal Lake, nearby wetlands, groundwater, and natural drainage systems.