Mega two-day NFT event in Bengaluru to host over 300 artists

Arun R Hegden quit working as an IT designer engineer four years back only to pursue his passion of photography. As a multi-genre photographer, Hegden sold most of his work to art lovers in the US, UK, and other countries. However, the gap between art lovers and art was just widening, making it difficult for him to reach a wider audience and gain due recognition for his work. In 2021, he ventured into NFTs (non-fungible tokens) and since then there has been no turning back. So far, he has sold 15-20 works on NFT worth $8000 and is set to mint more in the upcoming mega NFT event in Bengaluru – Namastey NFT. The event will host over 300 artists who will be presenting their artworks and will include an exhibition experience room with AR assets, an AR treasure hunt using a phone, interactive projection mapping, a metaverse musical concert experience, and workshops around NFT.

Namastey NFT is a large NFT community with a collective intention to democratise the understanding of the world of NFTs by bringing together artists, collectors, developers, influencers, and pioneers of the Web3 industry. A community that started out on a Whatsapp group with less than 10 members, now consists of 1,500 artists who support artists from across the country to sell their works on the blockchain, explained Aswathy R, curator of the event. “In fact, the members of Namastey NFT are meeting one on one for the first time in Bengaluru at the summit after networking virtually for a year now. This event aims to make NFT more mainstream and encourage more people to adapt to the model of blockchain and experience the working of Web 3 using AR and VR tools,” she added.

Arun R Hegden’s artwork. Arun R Hegden’s artwork.

Hegden, a Bengaluru-based photographer, believes that NFT is a great connection for artists to the world that bridges the gap between the art lovers and artists. “I have gained more creative freedom after selling my works on NFT. During the pre-NFT days, I sold my works to stock images websites and had very little control over pricing and its utility. However, NFT helps me set my own price for my artwork and sell it to the audience without any middlemen. Venturing into Web 3 is a hustle, but if you are willing to learn the dynamics of how the blockchain model works, it can create magic for you,” said Hegden.

While, Hegden feels NFT can work like magic, Indore-based low poly artist (a minimalist art style using small triangles) Disha Rajani feels it can be inconsistent sometimes. “I joined the NFT world last year but I realised it cannot be a consistent source of income because of the fluctuations in the crypto world. However, we can mint a large sum by selling the artworks one at a time. Also, I am introducing a unique version of low poly artwork on NFT where I first draw the line and draw the shadows using triangles,” said the 20-year-old BCA student who will be participating in the NFT event in Bengaluru.

Arun’s artwork Arun’s artwork

Although music NFTs are gaining steam, Pune-based music producer Avi Gaba seems to be setting the ball rolling by taking his original music compositions on the blockchain. From earning Rs 2000-Rs 3000 for his originals on music platforms to NTfs almost fetching him 10 times more, he is on his way to selling his first Punjabi track on the blockchain called OxJazbaat. “As a creator, I hardly got credits for the music I scored. With NFTs, I am my own creator with a decentralised platform to sell my work at a deserving price. In fact, I quit my job as a software engineer to work full-time on NFTs. I did face setbacks on the blockchain when my crypto wallet got hacked, but it is all part of a learning curve,” said the 25-year-old who is also the technical head for the Namstey NFT event.

Disha Rajani’s artwork ‘Flawsome’ Disha Rajani’s artwork ‘Flawsome’

How does NFT trading work?

The NFTs are divided into different art categories like digital media (2D, 3D painting, etc.), film, music, photo manipulation, poetry, traditional art, and photography. The artworks will be dropped (minted) as NFT on May 10 and will be listed on Namastey NFT site and Open Sea, an NFT exchange platform. Buyers can trade the art on the Ethereum blockchain after which the money will be credited to the crypto wallet of the artist. The artist can choose to convert it into Rupees on any crypto exchange platform.

The event will take place on May 14 and 15 at Bengaluru International Exhibition Centre.