Bengaluru News Live updates: Hike in price of milk, curd in Karnataka effective from today

Bengaluru News Live updates today (November 15): People hit by soaring prices have received a jolt in the state as the Karnataka Milk Federation (KMF) has decided to hike the price of the Nandini brand milk and curd by Rs 3. The new prices will be effective starting Tuesday. The decision was taken at an administrative board meeting of KMF and was approved by the government, said KMF chairperson Balachandra Jarkiholi. The hike, according to the KMF, is meant to aid farmers involved in animal husbandry who have been hit by various problems, including floods and lumpy skin disease in cattle.
In other news, members of 21 autorickshaw driver unions, representatives from ride-hailing apps Ola, Uber, and Rapido, and officials of the transport and road safety department held a meeting to resolve differences over fare rates, among others, in Bengaluru Monday. The meeting, though, did not result in any breakthrough. Meanwhile, the newly appointed commissioner of transport SN Siddaramappa called for another meeting Tuesday, involving representatives from the general public and the traffic police in Bengaluru to discuss the issue.
The Karnataka government on Monday effected a host of transfers in the police department and put an officer of the rank of additional director-general of police in charge of the management of traffic in Bengaluru apart from appointing a new joint traffic commissioner. Appointed as a special commissioner, M A Saleem is the new head of the Bengaluru traffic police. The 1993-batch IPS officer, who has been in charge of traffic in the state capital in the past, will replace joint commissioner Ravikanthe Gowda, an officer of the rank of deputy inspector-general of police and function under 1991-batch IPS officer and police commissioner C H Prathap Reddy, also an ADGP-rank officer.
