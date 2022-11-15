Bengaluru News Live updates: Hike in price of milk, curd in Karnataka effective from today

A BJP leader from Kalaburagi, who had issued a death threat to Congress MLA Priyank Kharge, was arrested and released on bail after the local Congress unit threatened to disrupt Chief Minister Basavaraj Bommai’s programme in Kalaburagi over the issue.

Manikanth Rathod was arrested in Hyderabad on Sunday evening and released on bail Monday. Rathod had threatened Kharge, son of AICC president Mallikarjun Kharge, at a press conference held on Friday. “You (Kharge) can shoot us with an AK-47 rifle or a gun. We are ready to die. We are also ready to shoot you,” Rathod had said.

This was after Kharge, who represents Chittapur in Kalaburagi, lashed out at BJP workers over a campaign carried out against him on November 8 in the constituency. BJP workers had stuck posters saying that their MLA was missing, prompting an angry outburst from the Congress leader who had said that it would be difficult for BJP leaders to move around if they continued such tactics.

In other updates, a decision to give the saffron paint to classrooms constructed under the Viveka scheme in Karnataka has evoked strong reactions from the Opposition Congress, which accused the BJP government of “saffronisation”.

Speaking at a news conference on Monday, Congress state working president Salim Ahmed said the government had resorted to diversionary tactics over the past three years. “They should be ashamed. There are not enough classrooms, books and midday meals are not provided to students, and there are not enough teachers,” he said.