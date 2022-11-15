scorecardresearch
Tuesday, Nov 15, 2022
Bengaluru News Live updates: Hike in price of milk, curd in Karnataka effective from today

Bengaluru News Live updates today: Opposition leader Siddaramaiah has unveiled an ultra-luxury bus to be used for his yatra, one of the two announced by the Congress. While the Congress yatras are scheduled for January, Siddaramaiah took a trial run of the bus on Sunday by travelling to Kolar along with a few other leaders.

Written by Express Web Desk
Bengaluru | Updated: November 15, 2022 9:29:32 am
The hike, according to the KMF, is meant to aid farmers involved in animal husbandry who have been hit by various problems, including floods and lumpy skin disease in cattle.

Bengaluru News Live updates today (November 15): People hit by soaring prices have received a jolt in the state as the Karnataka Milk Federation (KMF) has decided to hike the price of the Nandini brand milk and curd by Rs 3. The new prices will be effective starting Tuesday. The decision was taken at an administrative board meeting of KMF and was approved by the government, said KMF chairperson Balachandra Jarkiholi. The hike, according to the KMF, is meant to aid farmers involved in animal husbandry who have been hit by various problems, including floods and lumpy skin disease in cattle.

In other news, members of 21 autorickshaw driver unions, representatives from ride-hailing apps Ola, Uber, and Rapido, and officials of the transport and road safety department held a meeting to resolve differences over fare rates, among others, in Bengaluru Monday. The meeting, though, did not result in any breakthrough. Meanwhile, the newly appointed commissioner of transport SN Siddaramappa called for another meeting Tuesday, involving representatives from the general public and the traffic police in Bengaluru to discuss the issue.

The Karnataka government on Monday effected a host of transfers in the police department and put an officer of the rank of additional director-general of police in charge of the management of traffic in Bengaluru apart from appointing a new joint traffic commissioner. Appointed as a special commissioner, M A Saleem is the new head of the Bengaluru traffic police. The 1993-batch IPS officer, who has been in charge of traffic in the state capital in the past, will replace joint commissioner Ravikanthe Gowda, an officer of the rank of deputy inspector-general of police and function under 1991-batch IPS officer and police commissioner C H Prathap Reddy, also an ADGP-rank officer.

Bengaluru News Live updates: Hike in price of milk, curd in Karnataka effective from today; Watch this space for all live updates from Bengaluru, Karnataka

Good morning. Welcome to today's live blog! We bring to you all the latest updates from Bengaluru, Karnataka. 

A BJP leader from Kalaburagi, who had issued a death threat to Congress MLA Priyank Kharge, was arrested and released on bail after the local Congress unit threatened to disrupt Chief Minister Basavaraj Bommai’s programme in Kalaburagi over the issue.

Manikanth Rathod was arrested in Hyderabad on Sunday evening and released on bail Monday. Rathod had threatened Kharge, son of AICC president Mallikarjun Kharge, at a press conference held on Friday. “You (Kharge) can shoot us with an AK-47 rifle or a gun. We are ready to die. We are also ready to shoot you,” Rathod had said.

This was after Kharge, who represents Chittapur in Kalaburagi, lashed out at BJP workers over a campaign carried out against him on November 8 in the constituency. BJP workers had stuck posters saying that their MLA was missing, prompting an angry outburst from the Congress leader who had said that it would be difficult for BJP leaders to move around if they continued such tactics.

In other updates, a decision to give the saffron paint to classrooms constructed under the Viveka scheme in Karnataka has evoked strong reactions from the Opposition Congress, which accused the BJP government of “saffronisation”.

Speaking at a news conference on Monday, Congress state working president Salim Ahmed said the government had resorted to diversionary tactics over the past three years. “They should be ashamed. There are not enough classrooms, books and midday meals are not provided to students, and there are not enough teachers,” he said.

Also read | Ex-serviceman run over by truck while trying to avoid pothole in Karnataka’s Mandya

Karnataka school education minister B C Nagesh has triggered a fresh controversy by indicating that over 7,500 new classrooms being constructed under the Viveka scheme in the state will be painted saffron.

Speaking at an event in the north Karnataka district of Gadag on Sunday, the BJP minister said classrooms built under the Viveka scheme will be uniform in nature. “The new Viveka classrooms will be saffron in colour as per the suggestion of architects and not in line with any ideology,” said Nagesh who has been at the forefront of controversies in connection with the alleged saffronisation of school textbooks and alleged overreach in terms of prescribing uniforms following a controversy over the use of hijabs in a few state schools.

