Saturday, Dec 31, 2022

Ahead of New Year celebrations, cops seize drugs worth Rs 6.31 cr, 8 held in Bengaluru

In one case, six people were arrested when the police found drugs stored in a flat in an apartment located in Kothanur.

In two more cases, two foreigners were arrested near Electronic city and the police seized 250 gram of MDMA worth Rs 25 lakh from the accused. (Representational)

The Central Crime Branch (CCB) officials Friday said they arrested eight persons in Bengaluru in three separate cases who allegedly stored huge quantities of drugs for supply during the New Year celebrations. The police said they have seized drugs worth Rs 6.31 crore.

In one case, six people were arrested when the police found drugs stored in a flat in an apartment located in Kothanur. The police said that they have arrested Jacob Vinod of Kothanur, his associates Ramana Sanapati from Srikakulam, Irfan and Shaik Mohammed, both from Kadiri in Andhra Pradesh, and Mohammed Mujahid and Ilias, who are residents of Neelasandra.

Based on a tip-off, the police raided a house in K Narayanapura and arrested Vinod on December 19. The police seized MDMA and ecstasy pills worth Rs 5 lakh from Vinod. It was also revealed that Vinod was previously arrested in 2016 and 2017 for allegedly peddling ganja. He had come out on bail and continued his operations.

The police said when Vinod was questioned, he said that he worked with an adventure sports firm in Goa for three years but as there was no demand for activities between October and March, he had come down to Bengaluru to sell drugs. He also admitted that he procured drugs from Sanapati, Irfan and Shaik Mohammed and sold them in Bengaluru with the help of Mujahid and Ilias. The drugs were sourced from peddlers in Goa and Delhi.

The police said that they have seized contrabands worth Rs 6 crore, including 2.5 kg of MDMA, 350 ecstasy pills, 4 kg hashish oil, 440 gram charas and 7 kg ganja from them.

In two more cases, two foreigners were arrested near Electronic city and the police seized 250 gram of MDMA worth Rs 25 lakh from the accused. In the first case, the arrested was identified as Agbu Chike Anthony, a resident of Hommadevanahalli, a Nigerian national. In the second case, 19-year-old Kauo Esse from Ivory Coast was arrested for allegedly possessing 11 gram of cocaine and 100 ecstasy pills worth Rs 6 lakh.

First published on: 31-12-2022 at 13:00 IST
