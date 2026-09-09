New platforms for grievance redressal, transparent roadworks in Bengaluru

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Bengaluru Development Minister Krishna Byregowda on Wednesday announced plans to launch Sahay 3.0, a software tool to make grievance redressal more citizen‑friendly, transparent, and effective. It will replace Sahay 2.0, which allows mobile complaint submission, officer accountability, and a three‑tier appeal mechanism.
Speaking at a consultation meeting with residents at the Greater Bengaluru Authority headquarters, Byregowda said the upgraded version would incorporate suggestions from residents and experts.
“The goal is to simplify grievance filing and ensure transparency at every stage of resolution,” he said.
Proposed features include voice-based complaint registration, multilingual support, low‑bandwidth accessibility, anonymous complaint options in select cases, and citizen confirmation before closing grievances.
A public dashboard will also display complaint status, pending cases, and resolution timelines, he said.
Gowda said that Sahay 3.0 would allow users to upload photos, location details, and voice notes, reducing the time taken to file complaints. Automated alerts will notify officials of pending cases.
“Citizens will also be able to easily reopen unresolved complaints,” the minister said.
Real‑time updates on ongoing and proposed works
Alongside Sahay 3.0, the government is building a comprehensive digital portal for infrastructure works under the Road Infrastructure Management System (RIMS).
Designed to improve coordination among departments, RIMS will record all road projects, including construction, pipeline laying, and cable installation, at least six months before commencement. The GIS‑linked platform will provide real‑time updates on ongoing and proposed works, along with a complete “road history” of past projects.
“Data from 2022‑23 to 2026‑27 covering more than 2,000 km of road works and Rs 9,151 crore in grants has already been integrated into RIMS. Citizens will be able to view progress through interactive maps, while officials can monitor weekly updates,” he said.
The aim is to bring accuracy, efficiency, and transparency to grievance redressal and infrastructure management. With Sahay 3.0 and RIMS, citizens will have a clear view of every stage of complaint resolution and road development, the minister added.
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