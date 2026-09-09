New platforms for grievance redressal, transparent roadworks in Bengaluru

Bengaluru Development Minister Krishna Byre Gowda said Sahay 3.0 would allow anonymous complaint options. (Photo credit: Facebook)

Bengaluru Development Minister Krishna Byregowda on Wednesday announced plans to launch Sahay 3.0, a software tool to make grievance redressal more citizen‑friendly, transparent, and effective. It will replace Sahay 2.0, which allows mobile complaint submission, officer accountability, and a three‑tier appeal mechanism.

Speaking at a consultation meeting with residents at the Greater Bengaluru Authority headquarters, Byregowda said the upgraded version would incorporate suggestions from residents and experts.

“The goal is to simplify grievance filing and ensure transparency at every stage of resolution,” he said.

Proposed features include voice-based complaint registration, multilingual support, low‑bandwidth accessibility, anonymous complaint options in select cases, and citizen confirmation before closing grievances.