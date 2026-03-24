New NICE Road stretch opens, reducing travel time to South Bengaluru

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Nandi Infrastructure Corridor Enterprises (NICE) has opened the long-delayed 1.5-km link connecting Deepanjali Nagar Junction to NICE Road, nearly halving travel time to the Mysuru-Bengaluru expressway.
The Bengaluru traffic police said the road link has opened for a trial run. The four-lane corridor connects Deepanjali Nagar to Hosakerehalli, Banashankari 6th Stage, Kanakapura Road, Hosur Road, and Challaghatta. It also connects Magadi Road and Tumakuru Road on the other side. Travellers heading to Mysuru will benefit particularly, as the Challaghatta link reduces the need to enter the city.
Although the Karnataka Government has yet to formally inaugurate the road link, the trial run will allow people to escape the traffic chaos on Mysore Road by paying more.
While local traffic police estimate congestion could be reduced by 25 per cent, many within the department believe the benefit may be more pronounced during long weekends, when people travel out of Bengaluru, especially towards Mysuru.
Travel on the road will also come at a cost as the tolls may increase by 3-5 per cent, not just on National Highway Authority of India (NHAI) roads but also on NICE Road, from April 1.
“We expect that many of them may not take this specific link, given the increase in the cost. But we need to wait and watch,” a police officer said.
Karnataka has nine national highways, including the Bengaluru—Mysuru expressway, that may see a toll revision based on inflation according to national highway fee rules.
The NHAI has already issued orders to revise FASTag pass rates from Rs 3,000 to Rs 3,075 for private cars, jeeps, and vans.
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