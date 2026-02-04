New labour codes will turn workers into pawns without minimum wages, job security or social security: AICCTU

The All India Central Council of Trade Unions (AICCTU) has released a report criticising the Central Government’s new labour codes ahead of a general strike against the codes that various workers’ groups have announced for February 12.

The report was released at a Worker Convention at Bengaluru’s Gandhi Bhavan on February 1.

At the event, former Supreme Court judge Justice V Gopala Gowda spoke against the labour codes passed in November 2025.

“Forget equality; these labour codes have been implemented to turn workers into pawns without providing minimum wages, job security, or social security. If these codes are to be withdrawn, the working class must prepare for a struggle similar to the farmers’ protest against the black farm laws at the Delhi borders,” he said.