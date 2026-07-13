New Karnataka High Court building: State to allocate Bangalore Turf Club land

In February, the Karnataka Cabinet had approved leasing 110 acres and 20 guntas of land at Kunigal Stud Farm near Tumakuru to the Bangalore Turf Club for 29 years.

The state government Monday informed the Karnataka High Court that it will soon pass a resolution allocating Bangalore Turf Club land for the construction of a new high court building.

Advocate General Shashi Kiran Shetty informed the high court about the government’s decision orally during the hearing of a Public Interest Litigation (PIL) filed by one Sharan Desai, who sought a direction to the state government to grant 30 or more acres of land in Bengaluru, for the construction of a new high court building complex.

During the hearing, a division bench comprising Chief Justice Vibhu Bakhru and Justice K S Hemalekha permitted the request made by Advocate General Shashi Kiran Shetty to relist the matter after a month so that he could place on record further details.