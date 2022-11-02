scorecardresearch
Wednesday, Nov 02, 2022

New India focusing on bold reforms, big infra & best talent: PM Modi

Delivering inaugural address at the three-day Global Investors' Meet, 'Invest Karnataka 2022', via video conferencing, he said at this time of global economic uncertainty, the whole world is confident that the Indian economy's fundamentals are strong.

PM Narendra Modi delivering inaugural address at the three-day Global Investors' Meet, 'Invest Karnataka 2022', via video conferencing. (Source: ANI)

New India is focusing on bold reforms, big infrastructure, and best talent, Prime Minister Narendra Modi said on Wednesday.

Delivering inaugural address at the three-day Global Investors’ Meet, ‘Invest Karnataka 2022′, via video conferencing, he said at this time of global economic uncertainty, the whole world is confident that the Indian economy’s fundamentals are strong.

“Despite global uncertainties, India is growing rapidly”, he said.

The Prime Minister said Karnataka has the power of “double engine”, with the same party in the government at both the State and Centre.

Subscriber Only Stories
View All
Morbi Bridge Collapse | Bridge cable rusted, not repaired, police tell co...Premium
Morbi Bridge Collapse | Bridge cable rusted, not repaired, police tell co...
Arif Mohammad Khan is overreaching in his role as governorPremium
Arif Mohammad Khan is overreaching in his role as governor
Shehbaz Sharif in Beijing amid domestic, global turmoil: Significance of ...Premium
Shehbaz Sharif in Beijing amid domestic, global turmoil: Significance of ...
UPSC Key- November 1, 2022: Why you should read ‘Tragedy and Accountabili...Premium
UPSC Key- November 1, 2022: Why you should read ‘Tragedy and Accountabili...

“When we speak about talent and technology, the first name that comes to mind is “Brand Bengaluru”, Modi said.

Besides Governor Thawaarchand Gehlot and Chief Minister Basavaraj Bommai, those who were present at the inaugural function here included Union Ministers Nirmala Sitharaman, Piyush Goyal, Pralhad Joshi and Rajeev Chandrasekhar.

This edition of the GIM is being held under the theme ‘Build for the World’ reflecting on the role Karnataka aims to play in the global supply chain, officials said.

More from Bangalore

The key topics to be addressed during the event will revolve around the sub-themes of innovation, sustainability, equity, and resilience, they said.

First published on: 02-11-2022 at 11:28:12 am
Next Story

E-rupee launch a landmark moment in the history of currency: RBI Guv Shaktikanta Das at FIBAC 2022

Explained Today | Make sense of the news with our daily explainers on a range of topics
Read Now
Latest Comment
Post Comment
Read Comments
Advertisement
Live Blog

Best of Express
Advertisement
Must Read
Advertisement
Buzzing Now
Nov 02: Latest News
Advertisement