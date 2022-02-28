New highway projects would transform transport scenario in Karnataka: CM Bommai

Union Minister for Road Transport and Highways Nitin Gadkari laid the foundation for five national highway projects totalling 238km, in Karnataka’s Hubballi on Monday.

On the occasion, Karnataka Chief Minister Basavaraj Bommai said the transport scenario in the state would undergo a complete change once the highway projects are completed.

Speaking to media persons, Bommai said: “The development works being undertaken by the Centre and the state government would lay a strong foundation for progress in the economic, social and education sectors in Karnataka. Many development projects in the state have been implemented owing to the commitment and diligence of Union minister Prahlad Joshi. The construction of National Highways and upgradation work of state highways are being carried out under the leadership of Gadkari.”