‘Crow of the Cauvery’: How a fisherman’s ‘ordinary catch’ led to the discovery of a new species

What appeared to be an ordinary catch for a fisherman in Karnataka’s Mandya district in 2019 has now been identified as a new fish species, highlighting the rich biodiversity of the Cauvery River system.

The fish, locally known as “kaage meenu” or crow fish, was caught near the Shivanasamudra Dam. For local fisherfolk, the brown fish, which is a little under a foot long and weighs about a kilogram, was familiar.

But for scientists from the National Bureau of Fish Genetic Resources in Kochi, it turned out to be a species previously unknown to science.

In April 2026, researchers Rahul G Kumar, Charan Ravi, N P Krishnaprasoon and V S Basheer formally described the species as Labeo kaage in a research paper after detailed analysis of its physical features and DNA.