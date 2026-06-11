Hiding in plain sight: New fish species found in Kerala after years of mistaken identity

The discovery of the fish was also unique in the context of the adjacent river systems within the forest, the Periyar and Pamba. (Express Photo/Special Arrangement)

A fish that scientists believed they already knew has turned out to be an entirely new species.

Researchers have identified a new species of barb fish in the waterways of Kerala’s Periyar Tiger Reserve, revealing that a population long thought to belong to a known species was in fact distinct. Named Eechathalakenda incognita, the fish had effectively been hiding in plain sight for decades, mistaken for a closely related species found in the neighbouring Pamba river system.

The discovery of the fish was also unique in the context of the adjacent river systems within the forest, the Periyar and Pamba. The previously known species, which is around 20 cm long at most, had already been found in the Pamba, while the new species, E incognita, was discovered in the Periyar River. Until the recent study, it had been thought that the populations in both rivers, which were infrequently studied, were the same species.