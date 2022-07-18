Nephew held for murder of ex-Bengaluru corporation councillor’s husband

Police investigating the murder of Ayub Khan, husband of former Bengaluru councillor Nazima Khan, have arrested his nephew.

Mateen Khan, who allegedly stabbed to death his uncle on July 13, was picked up from suburban Kengeri on July 17, said deputy commissioner of police (west) Laxman B Nimbargi.

Ayub Khan was a mosque development committee’s president, a post he had allegedly promised to hand over to his nephew but later gave to his son, leading to differences between Ayub’s and Mateen’s families.

After the murder, Mateen went into hiding and released a video on Facebook alleging that he had been harassed by Ayub and his son and that they had previously attacked him. He had said if he had not killed Ayub, he would have been killed by the uncle.

And Nazima had allegedly announced Rs 10 crore to anyone who would behead Mateen. In response, Mateen asked in his video whether she would give it to her family or the mosque. He also said he would kill himself if she were willing to give the reward to Congress MLA Zameer Ahmed.

Police said Mateen had kept changing his location as he feared for his life.