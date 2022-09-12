Nepali woman dies after falling into drain from scooter in Bengaluru

A 23-year-old Nepali woman died after she lost control of her scooter and accidentally fell into a drain at Banaswadi in Bengaluru in the early hours of Sunday, said the police.

The deceased was identified as Tara Badaiyak, who had been living in Bengaluru. She was travelling with her friend Dilip Kumar, 38, to Hennur when the incident took place around 12.30 am near the Casa Grand apartment, the police said.

Dilip, who sustained minor injuries, shifted her to a nearby hospital with the help of other friends but the doctors declared that she was brought dead.

The Banaswadi traffic police registered a case of rash and negligent driving against Tara. The police said that Tara was not wearing a helmet while she was riding and they were yet to get medical reports. They are also looking into whether the drain was left open.