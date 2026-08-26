Nepali help, wife burgle Bengaluru home; aides held at border with stolen jewellery

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A Nepali domestic worker, along with his wife and brother, allegedly stole gold and silver jewellery from his employer’s house in Bengaluru before fleeing after handing it over to his associates, including security guards.
“The stolen property was distributed among the accused after the burglary. While four of the accused have been arrested, Sanjay, his wife, and his brother are missing. Efforts are on to trace them,” a police officer said.
The four people arrested in connection with the theft of gold and silver worth around Rs 55 lakh at Kattigenahalli in Yelahanka are also Nepali citizens.
According to the police, Sanjay and his wife had been working at the house of a 62-year-old retiree for around six months. On the night of August 15, when the senior citizen and his family left their home to visit a relative, Sanjay, his wife, and his brother allegedly entered the house around 2 am and made away with the jewellery.
Before fleeing, they allegedly handed over the stolen ornaments to Ahishek Thathal, 25, Deepak Shahi, 21, and Dheerendra Prem, 25—all of whom worked as security guards in Bengaluru—and Ambre Dhami, 66, a farmer.
Ahishek, Deepak, and Ambre allegedly boarded a bus and headed towards Nepal. Acting on leads, the police coordinated with their counterparts in Uttar Pradesh and tracked them to near the Nepal border in Lakhimpur Kheri district on August 20.
The police arrested the three and recovered the stolen property in their possession. They were produced before a court in Lakhimpur Kheri and brought to Bengaluru on a transit warrant. They were subsequently produced before a Bengaluru court on August 21 and remanded to police custody.
During their interrogation, the police obtained information about Dheerendra. The police arrested him on August 23 and recovered stolen silver articles from his house.
The police have recovered 360 grams of gold ornaments and around 960 grams of silver articles, valued at approximately Rs 55 lakh.
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