Nepali help, wife burgle Bengaluru home; aides held at border with stolen jewellery

The four people arrested in connection with the theft of gold and silver worth around Rs 55 lakh at Kattigenahalli in Yelahanka are Nepali citizens. (AI imageI)

A Nepali domestic worker, along with his wife and brother, allegedly stole gold and silver jewellery from his employer’s house in Bengaluru before fleeing after handing it over to his associates, including security guards.

“The stolen property was distributed among the accused after the burglary. While four of the accused have been arrested, Sanjay, his wife, and his brother are missing. Efforts are on to trace them,” a police officer said.

The four people arrested in connection with the theft of gold and silver worth around Rs 55 lakh at Kattigenahalli in Yelahanka are also Nepali citizens.

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According to the police, Sanjay and his wife had been working at the house of a 62-year-old retiree for around six months. On the night of August 15, when the senior citizen and his family left their home to visit a relative, Sanjay, his wife, and his brother allegedly entered the house around 2 am and made away with the jewellery.