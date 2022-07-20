scorecardresearch
Wednesday, July 20, 2022

NEP model in Karnataka soon, madrasas to have mainstream subjects: Education minister

Karnataka Education Minister B C Nagesh added that the department is planning to combine the curriculum for anganwadi and primary education as per the NEP guidelines.

Written by Sanath Prasad | Bengaluru |
July 20, 2022 7:53:24 am
Karnataka School Education minister BC Nagesh (File/Twitter)

As the learning-recovery programme is currently underway for students from classes 1 to 9, Karnataka School Education minister BC Nagesh on Tuesday said the National Education Policy (NEP)-2020 model will be introduced once it is over. He also said mainstream subjects will be introduced in madrasas on the lines of the decision taken by the Uttar Pradesh government.

“The current focus of the government is the learning-recovery programme to make for the gap caused due to Covid-19. However, the nali-kali method of learning (imparting education through fun activities) will be implemented from classes 1-3 as per the NEP guidelines once the learning-recovery programme is over so that students are proficient in basic arithmetic and alphabetical skills.” Nagesh added that the department is also planning to combine the curriculum for anganwadi and primary education as per the NEP guidelines.

In line with the UP government’s decision to introduce general subjects in madrasas, Nagesh said efforts will be made to incorporate mainstream subjects like science, maths, and English in madrasas. He noted that attendance in Urdu schools have reduced drastically and students want to learn more subjects. “We have got recommendations to change the syllabus in madrasas and incorporate subjects like maths, English and science. No decision has been taken on this yet but we will implement this.”

Also Read |Students deprived of shoes, socks, uniforms in Karnataka government schools; paucity of funds blamed

Speaking to the media on Tuesday, Nagesh said 15,000 teachers will be recruited this academic year. “Karnataka’s teacher student ratio is 1:23, but we are witnessing shortage of teachers, especially in rural regions. We will recruit a sufficient number of teachers on priority.”

He said about 1,800 schools in Karnataka have less than 10 students. “Out of 48,000 government schools, around 13,800 have less than 25 students. The teacher shortage is also because for every school with less than 10 students we are providing one teacher and for every school with more than 11 students, we are providing two teachers. We will offer free transportation to students by spending Member of Legislative Assembly Local Area Development (MLALAD) funds and also introduce classes in spoken English,” said Nagesh, who also added that students’ strength in government schools is declining because of lack of quality education.

‘Eggs to be served twice a week in mid-day meals’

The Karnataka School Education and Literacy Department has agreed to provide eggs twice a week and 46 days in a year in mid-day meals across the state.

Earlier, eggs were introduced in mid-day meals only in the Kalya Karnataka region after identifying the growing malnourishment among students. Those who didn’t prefer eggs were served bananas or chikkis.

“We have allocated Rs 150 crore for extending eggs in midday meals across all districts and we want to ensure that malnutrition should not impede education. However, eggs will be procured from a third party and not Akshaya Patra Foundation,” said Nagesh.

