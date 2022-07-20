NEP model in Karnataka soon, madrasas to have mainstream subjects: Education minister

July 20, 2022 7:53:24 am
As the learning-recovery programme is currently underway for students from classes 1 to 9, Karnataka School Education minister BC Nagesh on Tuesday said the National Education Policy (NEP)-2020 model will be introduced once it is over. He also said mainstream subjects will be introduced in madrasas on the lines of the decision taken by the Uttar Pradesh government.
“The current focus of the government is the learning-recovery programme to make for the gap caused due to Covid-19. However, the nali-kali method of learning (imparting education through fun activities) will be implemented from classes 1-3 as per the NEP guidelines once the learning-recovery programme is over so that students are proficient in basic arithmetic and alphabetical skills.” Nagesh added that the department is also planning to combine the curriculum for anganwadi and primary education as per the NEP guidelines.
In line with the UP government’s decision to introduce general subjects in madrasas, Nagesh said efforts will be made to incorporate mainstream subjects like science, maths, and English in madrasas. He noted that attendance in Urdu schools have reduced drastically and students want to learn more subjects. “We have got recommendations to change the syllabus in madrasas and incorporate subjects like maths, English and science. No decision has been taken on this yet but we will implement this.”
Speaking to the media on Tuesday, Nagesh said 15,000 teachers will be recruited this academic year. “Karnataka’s teacher student ratio is 1:23, but we are witnessing shortage of teachers, especially in rural regions. We will recruit a sufficient number of teachers on priority.”
Subscriber Only Stories
He said about 1,800 schools in Karnataka have less than 10 students. “Out of 48,000 government schools, around 13,800 have less than 25 students. The teacher shortage is also because for every school with less than 10 students we are providing one teacher and for every school with more than 11 students, we are providing two teachers. We will offer free transportation to students by spending Member of Legislative Assembly Local Area Development (MLALAD) funds and also introduce classes in spoken English,” said Nagesh, who also added that students’ strength in government schools is declining because of lack of quality education.
‘Eggs to be served twice a week in mid-day meals’
The Karnataka School Education and Literacy Department has agreed to provide eggs twice a week and 46 days in a year in mid-day meals across the state.
Earlier, eggs were introduced in mid-day meals only in the Kalya Karnataka region after identifying the growing malnourishment among students. Those who didn’t prefer eggs were served bananas or chikkis.
“We have allocated Rs 150 crore for extending eggs in midday meals across all districts and we want to ensure that malnutrition should not impede education. However, eggs will be procured from a third party and not Akshaya Patra Foundation,” said Nagesh.
📣 Join our Telegram channel (The Indian Express) for the latest news and updates
For all the latest Bangalore News, download Indian Express App.
-
- The Indian Express website has been rated GREEN for its credibility and trustworthiness by Newsguard, a global service that rates news sources for their journalistic standards.
-
Subscribers Reading Now
Result delay affects students as corruption taint cripples top offices
Govt brings up freebies, fiscal health of some states
Haryana: DSP killing puts illegal mining back in focus
Projects near LoC, those of strategic value won't need green nod
Latest News
ENG vs SA: South Africa spoils Ben Stokes’ final ODI with 62-run win vs. England
Samsung confirms ‘Unpacked’ event for August 10: Here’s what to expect
China threatens ‘strong measures’ if Nancy Pelosi visits Taiwan
US House passes same-sex marriage bill in retort to high court
Peter Dinklage to feature in The Hunger Games prequel
Tamil Nadu reports 2,142 new Covid-19 cases, zero fatalities; 561 in Chennai
Kallakurichi violence: Collector, SP shifted, Minister assures support to students
Chennai power cut today: These areas will face a power cut in Chennai
Putin says Ukraine did not make good on preliminary peace deal
Sri Lanka could tip back to chaos if six-time PM Ranil voted president
Georgia fake electors may face charges in Donald Trump election probe
This word means | Aragalaya: Sinhalese for ‘struggle’, now synonymous with the movement that led to the fall of the government in Sri Lanka