Employees criticise NEP implementation at Bangalore University after nearly 500 get sacked

The All India University Employees Confederation (AIUEC) has criticised the implementation of the new National Education Policy (NEP-2020) citing it as a possible reason behind Bangalore University (BU) deciding to sack 497 outsourced employees recently.

Also Read | Karnataka gears up to become 1st state in country to implement NEP

Condemning the move, AIUEC secretary general M B Sajjan said, “This type of attack on the employees is the outcome of implementing NEP-2020 that intends to weaken public-funded educational institutions and pave the way for privatisation of education.” The employees have decided to hold protests and organise a strike at the BU campus from Monday.

An order issued by the varsity’s Registrar (Administration) mentioned that the employees were recruited without prior permission from the government as mandated by rules under the Karnataka State Universities Act.

“The recruitment of outsourced employees is not as per the posts vacant and a majority of them are not qualified for the posts… Even the reservation policy is violated,” the order mentioned. Most of the employees who have lost their jobs, as per the order, are non-teaching staff at the Group C and D levels.

In a statement, AIUEC’s Sajjan said sacking the employees “without notice” would affect hundreds of families that depend on BU for a living.

However, a senior official with the Higher Education Department told indianexpress.com that the severance order was “long-pending” and that BU was recently directed to take action as soon as possible.

“While it was found that BU had violated norms to recruit them, we had also received complaints that the outsourced employees were under-qualified with several of them lacking basic knowledge and skill set to complete works assigned to them on time,” the official said.

The official added that the department was informed of the varsity syndicate’s decision to extend the services of the employees for six months earlier this year in April. “The Syndicate had then apprised us that the severance order will be issued once the extension period ended, which has taken place now,” the official explained.