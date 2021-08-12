BJP leader asks Karnataka Congress to open ‘Nehru hookah bar’, stokes controversy

BJP national general secretary and MLA C T Ravi Thursday got embroiled in a controversy after he asked Congress to open a hookah bar at their Karnataka headquarters in Bengaluru.

Meanwhile, Chief Minister Basavaraj Bommai distanced his government from the comments and said, “His (Ravi’s) opinion is not that of our government. Ravi has requested to rename Indira Canteens but the decision lies with the government in such matters.”

Ravi also suggested rechristening the office of Karnataka Pradesh Congress Committee (KPCC) as Nehru hookah bar. In a press meet, where Ravi was speaking on renaming Indira Canteens, launched by the previous Congress government to provide food to economically disadvantaged people in the state, as Annapoorneshwari Canteens.

“If they (Congress) want to do politics, then let them open a bar, a hookah bar…at their head office and name it after Nehru. We cannot entertain politics when it comes to public spaces. After all, the purpose here is to serve food to the poor,” Ravi said.

He further said there is no politics in naming canteens after Annapoorneshwari. “If I would have proposed the name of Raja Mata Vijayaraje Scindia instead of Indira Gandhi’s, that would have amounted to politics. But, Annapoorneshwari is the name of a Goddess. The Goddess of food. Why should there be any issue with this?” he argued.

Meanwhile, former Congress Chief Minister and Leader of Opposition in the assembly Siddaramaiah lashed out at Ravi for his controversial statements and comments on Former Prime Minister Pandit Jawaharlal Nehru.

“Who is this Ravi? Did he fight for Indian Independence? Nehru and his whole family had sacrificed their lives for the country. Why did Rajiv Gandhi die? Why did Indira Gandhi die? It is a pity that Ravi is in politics and does not know the country’s history,” Siddaramaiah said.