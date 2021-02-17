Negative report must for Kerala returnees in Karnataka

The special surveillance measures for people arriving from Kerala has been put in place on the advice of the state Covid-19 technical advisory committee in the wake of a spike in cases among arrivals from the neighboring state, the Karnataka health department said.

Following the detection of Covid-19 cases among nearly 40 nursing students from Kerala at a hostel in Bengaluru, the Karnataka government has made it mandatory for all returnees from Kerala to have a Covid 19 negative test report from at least three days prior to their arrival in the state.

“All the returnees from Kerala shall produce negative RT PCR certificate which is not older than 72 hours,” said a circular issued Tuesday by the state and signed by the additional chief secretary Jawaid Akhtar.

The special surveillance measures for people arriving from Kerala has been put in place on the advice of the state Covid-19 technical advisory committee in the wake of a spike in cases among arrivals from the neighboring state, the Karnataka health department said.