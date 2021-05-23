Negative Covid-19 report mandatory to enter Karnataka: Home Minister

To date, Karnataka has reported nearly 24 lakh Covid-19 infections and 24,658 related fatalities. (Representational)

Karnataka Home Minister Basavaraj Bommai has said that Covid-19 negative report is mandatory for those entering the state from outside.

“The Covid-19 negative reports will be checked at strategic points. There are various restrictions that are already in place to ensure strict enforcement of lockdown,” he said.

Karnataka had extended the lockdown till June 7, as per an announcement made by Chief Minister B S Yediyurappa on Friday. The state had imposed restrictions till May 24 at first, but had decided to extend the same for another fortnight.

However, different from the guidelines announced before, the government has lifted restrictions on inter-state and intra-state movement of people. Bommai’s clarification comes a day after this.

Tight bandobast has been made with police checkpoints set up at the (state) borders. People coming in from other states shall furnish a Covid-19 negative report. Else, they will not be allowed to enter,” Bommai said. He added, “This rule will be implemented strictly as per a direction from the Union government.”

Bommai added that relevant directions to enforce the rule had been sent to the officials of border districts such as Belagavi, Bidar, Vijayapura, Kalaburagi, Dakshina Kannada, and Udupi.

To date, Karnataka has reported nearly 24 lakh Covid-19 infections and 24,658 related fatalities. Over 14 lakh cases and 12,091 deaths of these have been reported since April 1 this year alone.