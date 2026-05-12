Karnataka minister Sharan Prakash Patil alleges major scam after NEET UG cancellation: ‘Let us hold our own exams’

Hours after the National Testing Agency (NTA) cancelled the undergraduate National Eligibility-cum-Entrance Test (NEET) following a question paper leak, Karnataka Medical Education Minister Sharan Prakash Patil on Tuesday demanded the Union education minister’s resignation.

“This is not the first time that a question paper leak or malpractice has happened. It happens every year. If they are not competent enough to conduct the examination, let them allow us to conduct it on our own,” Patil told reporters.

Patil alleged that the NEET paper leak was one of the biggest scams under Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s government.

“It is not something done unknowingly. There is a nexus of coaching centres, people at the NTA and the government. They are behind the leak. We have said many times that if they are not confident enough to conduct the examinations, allow us to do it. However, we don’t get any response from them. Students devote 2-3 years to clear NEET,” he added.