NEET 2026 Bengaluru row: Priyank Kharge rejects BJP rally delay claim

Karnataka Home Minister Priyank Kharge Sunday dismissed as “ill-founded” the allegation made by BJP MP Tejasvi Surya that NEET students reached a Bengaluru exam centre late due to a Congress rally.

The Karnataka minister said only three students arrived late at the RC College examination centre in central Bengaluru and that there were varied reasons for them being barred from entering the exam halls.

Surya earlier referred to visuals on local channels of three girl students weeping outside the examination centre in Bengaluru after being disallowed from taking the exam for reportedly arriving late.

“Watch the anxious parent narrate the ordeal of reaching late to the NEET exam hall because of Congress rally in Bengaluru,” the BJP MP said on social media while attaching a television visual. In the video, a parent was heard saying the Congress rally delayed a student’s arrival.