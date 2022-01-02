Won’t allow haphazard growth, need blueprint for Bengaluru’s development: CM

Karnataka Chief Minister Basavaraj Bommai on Sunday called for greater emphasis for the “comprehensive development” of Bengaluru and said that officials have been instructed to prepare a roadmap for the purpose, he said.

“We will not allow haphazard growth in Bengaluru anymore. A blueprint should be prepared for the comprehensive development of the city and it would be developed accordingly,” Bommai said.

The CM also said that a zonal-level coordination committee comprising officials from civic agencies like BBMP, BESCOM, BWSSB and various departments would be constituted to improve the synergy in executing civic projects. Moreover, a monitoring committee with a coordinator at the state level would also be constituted, he said, adding that a government order to this effect would be issued in two-three days.

Bommai, who chaired a meeting of senior officials and people’s representatives to discuss development issues related to Bengaluru, said the DPR for a project on stormwater drains would be prepared and Rs 1,500 crore would be provided for the purpose.

Bommai also said that the infrastructure for street lights should be improved and necessary finances would be provided for the purpose. “But the work should be taken up immediately and completed without any delay. Measures should be taken to install new bulbs,” he said.

About 7,000 CCTV cameras would be installed in the city under the Nirbhaya programme, he said.

In the meeting, Bommai also issued a deadline of March 31 to complete work on the Tender Sure Road. He added that potholes on roads spanning a stretch of 751.41 km in the city should be repaired within 15 days.

He said there should be short-term tenders to complete repair work on busy roads and also stretches spanning 950 km, which have been brought under the ambit of BBMP, in 110 villages.

Bommai further warned that stringent action will be taken against officials found guilty of dereliction of duty.