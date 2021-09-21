Nearly 70% of street lights along Bengaluru’s Outer Ring Road dysfunctional: Survey

Due to the ongoing metro work, around 70 per cent of the street lights on the 17-km stretch of Bengaluru’s Outer Ring Road (ORR) from Silk Board Junction to K.R. Puram are not working, according to a survey conducted by Outer Ring Road Companies Association (ORRCA).

The main reasons behind the dysfunctional street lights are attributed to the metro work, skywalk work, cable cut due to road crossing, and other damages.

Speaking to indianexpress.com, Krishna Kumar Gowda, operations manager, ORRCA said “On Friday our traffic team did a survey of ORR streetlights between Silkboard to KR Puram and found only 30 per cent is working.”

After the survey, the ORRCA raised the issue with the Bruhath Bengaluru Mahanagar Palike (BBMP). “We have submitted a report to the BBMP Executive engineer of Mahdevapura zone and Bommanahalli zone the civic body has given a reason for the street lights not working. We request the authorities to look into this issue and rectify the streetlights at the earliest,” Gowda said, adding that dysfunctional streetlights are a hazard to motorists.

There are nine to ten technology parks on the ORR stretch, from where 700 to 800 companies operate. According to Gowda, nearly 1.5 lakh persons worked in these firms before the pandemic.

The stretch houses prominent offices and business parks like Manyata Embassy Tech Park, Cessna Business Park, Embassy Tech Village, RMZ Ecoworld and Prestige Tech Park house companies such as JP Morgan, ANZ, Accenture, Flipkart, Cisco, Intel, IBM, Goldman Sachs, Microsoft, Dell EMC and so on.

The stretch is in chaos after BMRCL took up Namma metro construction along the ORR stretch under Namma Metro’s Phase 2A project with one new 18.236-km elevated line, connecting K R Puram with Central Silkboard along with the ORR.

In April 2021, Phase 2A was approved by the Central Government’s cabinet. The Phase 2A line consists of 13 stations, including K R Puram (interchange with the under-construction Purple Line), Mahadevpura, DRDO Sports Complex, Doddanakundi, ISRO, Marathahalli, Kodibisanahalli, Kadubeesanahalli, Bellandur, Ibbalur, Agara Lake, HSR Layout and Silk Board (interchange with the upcoming Yellow Line).