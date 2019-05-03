After nearly five months, Navy finds wreckage of missing boat ‘Suvarna Tribhuja’

Nearly five months after a fishing boat ‘Suvarna Tribhuja’ along with its seven-member crew went missing from Udupi coast in Karnataka, the Indian Navy has found its wreckage off the Malvan coast in Maharashtra.

All the seven crew members onboard are feared dead. “After intensive search by ships and aircraft since December 2018, Indian Navy has located the wreck of fishing vessel Suvarna Tribhuja 33 km of the coast of Malvan on Wednesday,” the Indian Navy said.

Missing Fishing Boat Wreck Found by #IndianNavy – After an intensive search by ships & aircraft since December 2018, #IndianNavy has located the wreck of fishing vessel Suvarna Tribhuja 33 km WSW of the coast of Malvan. The wreck was found by #INSNireekshak on 01 May 19. 1/2 pic.twitter.com/23ZVJ3XfxZ — SpokespersonNavy (@indiannavy) May 2, 2019

The vessel went for deep sea fishing from Malpe harbour in Udupi district on December 13, 2018, but two days later it lost contact with other fishing vessels and the harbour. Since then, the search had been conducted to trace the vessel and its crew by the Indian Navy, Coast Guard and Coastal Security Police. On March 26, Defence minister Nirmala Sitharaman had also visited the houses of missing fishermen.

The Indian Navy has used INS Nireekshak last week along with experts during the search operation. Using the ‘Side Scan Sonar’ technology, the Navy located the wreckage on Wednesday 60 ft deep in the sea.

“The wreck was found through ‘Side Scan Sonar’ operations and confirmed on Thursday by naval divers,” Indian Navy said. Expert divers on Thursday reached the wreckage and confirmed it as Suvarna Tribhuja.

Earlier in the day, Karnataka Chief Minister HD Kumaraswamy met the families of the victims who are feared dead in the incident and he promised compensation to the families after the election model code of conduct ends in the state.

In January, Karnataka Revenue Minister R V Deshpande had written a letter to Union Home Minister Rajnath Singh asking help in the search operation of Suvarna Tribhuja. In the letter, Deshpande had requested the Centre to expedite the search operation by deploying reconnaissance aircraft in the high seas and in any other manner to trace the missing fishermen.