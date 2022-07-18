scorecardresearch
Monday, July 18, 2022

NDA Presidential nominee Droupadi Murmu will win with huge majority: Karnataka CM Bommai

Referring to the Congress, Chief Minister Basavaraj Bommai said the party indulged in cheap politics over every issue as it was suffering from fear of defeat.

By: Express News Service | Bengaluru |
July 18, 2022 2:38:01 pm
Karnataka CM Basavaraj Bommai casts his vote for the election of the President, at Vidhana Soudha in Bengaluru, Monday, July 18, 2022. (PTI Photo)

Karnataka Chief Minister and BJP leader Basavaraj Bommai said the NDA’s nominee Droupadi Murmu is all set to win the Presidential election underway on Monday with a two-third majority as many political parties are supporting her.

Speaking to media persons, Bommai said, “There is every possibility of Murmu breaking all previous records in her margin of victory. Droupadi Murmu is the personification of noble humane values. Her elevation to the post of the President of India is good for the future of India’s democracy.”

Voting for the Presidential election is underway across the country, from the Parliament in Delhi to state assemblies. “Apart from NDA’s allies, Murmu has received support from several other parties too. She is an efficient administrator. Her contribution as legislator, state minister and governor has been commendable. Hailing from a tribal community, her elevation to the highest post in the country is a proud moment,” Bommai said.

Also Read |BJP’s nomination of Droupadi Murmu a ‘masterstroke’: Senior Congress leader Sukhram Rathva

“Prime Minister Narendra Modi, as leader of the NDA, has made the nation proud by selecting her as the NDA candidate for the President’s post,” he added.

Bommai also attacked the Congress saying that the party indulged in cheap politics over every issue as it was suffering from fear of defeat. “JDS supremo H D Deve Gowda has extended his support for NDA’s Presidential nominee Droupadi Murmu. The Congress should follow good ideals with at least a few issues and uphold the spirit of national unity,” the chief minister said.

Referring to the hike in the price of milk and curd following the imposition of 5% GST on such packaged and branded products, Bommai said sellers could claim reimbursement on the amount. “There is no need to hike the prices. This message would be conveyed after discussing it in the GST Council,” he said.

