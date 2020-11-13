Bengaluru: NCB arrests 3 from Kerala, seizes hash oil worth Rs 25 lakh

According to officials, the hash oil was packed in brown colour packets and hidden below the driver’s seat.

The Bengaluru unit of the Narcotics Control Bureau (NCB) on Thursday arrested three men from Kerala for allegedly smuggling hash oil from Andhra Pradesh into the city.

At least 3 kg of hash oil worth over Rs 25 lakh was seized after the agency intercepted a vehicle bearing Kerala, in which the accused were travelling, near Devanahalli tollgate in North Bengaluru.

According to officials, the hash oil was packed in brown colour packets and hidden below the driver’s seat. The accused arrested were identified as Ranjith R S, Ananth P D and Sarang K K.

During the course of interrogation, the trio reportedly confessed that the drugs were sourced from their contacts in Visakhapatnam for sale in Bengaluru and Kerala.

“We found that the accused was also smuggling drugs to Middle East destinations, Maldives, and Sri Lanka,” said Amit Ghawate, zonal director, NCB.

“Hash oil is extracted from the steam of ganja plants and has an intoxicating effect for a prolonged period. It is commonly used by celebrities in rave parties for addiction purposes. . It is a narcotic drug and is banned under the NDPS Act,” he added.

The three accused were booked under the Narcotic Drugs & Psychotropic Substances (NDPS) Act, 1985.

