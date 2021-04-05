Bengaluru: NCB busts two major drug trafficking networks, 1,032 kg ganja seized

One of the vehicles in which drugs were being transported. (Video screengrab)

The Bengaluru division of the Narcotics Control Bureau (NCB) Monday busted two major drug trafficking networks and seized 1,032 kg of ganja which was supposed to reach Pune in different vehicles. Officials arrested six persons in connection with the seizures.

“The ganja was concealed in 347 packets, kept in compressed form in polythene covers and wrapped with brown adhesive tapes. Five people namely B Kale, R Kale, T Dhame, A Shaikh and R Chavan, all residents of Maharashtra were apprehended. Preliminary investigation revealed that ganja was sourced from Andhra Pradesh and was destined to Osmanabad district, for further distribution in Pune,” the NCB Bengaluru zone said in a statement.

In another case, based on a tip-off, the NCB Hyderabad sub-zonal unit intercepted a Bolero pick-up near Pedda Amberpet in Telangana and seized 332 kg of ganja. A resident of Maharashtra, A Kale, was arrested in connection with the case, the statement said.

According to Amit Ghawate, Zonal Director, NCB Bangalore Zone, illegal cultivation of ganja in India is largely concentrated around the Naxal infected Andhra-Odisha border areas. Ganja from this region find its way to all over the country including Delhi, Mumbai, Rajasthan, Tamil Nadu, Kerala, West Bengal and is even smuggled across the ocean to Sri Lanka.

“Difficult terrain and inaccessibility make this area difficult for the law enforcement agencies to conduct periodic destruction of illicit grown ganja. The other major ganja cultivation region in India is the hilly terrains of Himachal Pradesh and Uttarakhand. Further, the north-eastern states of India are also vulnerable to ganja cultivation due to favourable climatic conditions and inaccessible areas,” Ghawate told.