NCB arrest four for selling MDMA to college students in Karnataka

The Narcotics Control Bureau (NCB) seized 750 tablets of MDMA and arrested four college students in Bengaluru for allegedly peddling the drug.

The contraband was imported from the Netherlands and paid for using bitcoins on the darknet, the NCB said. The arrests were made after confiscating a package from the foreign post office in Bengaluru. It was undelivered as the receiver’s address was missing, said Amit Ghawate, Zonal Director, NCB, Bengaluru.

The accused have been identified as K Pramodh, mastermind Fahim and their associates, A. Hashir and S.S Shetty

“After detailed investigation in the case with the help of technical analysis and manual intelligence led NCB Bengaluru team to the arrest of all syndicate members including the consignee K Pramodh, mastermind Fahim and their associates on September 24,” Amit Ghawate added.

According to the NCB, Fahim got the idea to purchase drugs online after watching a popular web series. He started purchasing crypto-currency and through which he ordered drugs on the darknet, a network that can be accessed only using specific software. All four are college students in Bengaluru. While Fahim and Pramod are from Kerala, Hashir and Shetty hail from Karnataka.

The NCB officials said that Fahim would order the drugs from various locations across India and sell it to students from Manipal University, NMAMIT College in Udupi, and also clubs at Manipal in Karnataka and SRM University in Chennai. The syndicate was working for more than two years, officials added.

