NCB seizes 3kg of drugs concealed in lehengas in Hyderabad, 7 persons detained

The Narcotics Control Bureau (NCB) apprehended at least 12 persons and busted two major drug syndicates in south India, including one which smuggled contraband to Australia.

According to NCB officials, six persons were arrested and 3 kg of pseudoephedrine concealed in lehengas, which were supposed to be smuggled to Australia, were seized in Hyderabad on Thursday. Based on specific information, officials of the Hyderabad sub-zone intercepted the parcel and found the pseudoephedrine concealed in three lehengas. The contraband had been stitched onto the outfit to avoid detection.

The consignor was identified as a person in Chennai and the NCB’s Chennai team apprehended him after two days of prolonged surveillance. He had used a fake address and documents to conceal his identity.

In another operation, based on specific information on Saturday, officials of NCB’s Bengaluru Zonal Unit intercepted a Swift car of Andhra Pradesh registration at Devanahalli toll in Bengaluru and apprehended four persons after seizing commercial quantities of MDMA pills, methamphetamine and methaqualone from them. While one person is a Visakhapatnam resident, the other three are residents of Bihar and Hyderabad. They were travelling towards Hyderabad from Bengaluru.

The supplier’s premises were identified and a search conducted which led to the seizure of a small quantity of high-grade ganja. One more person was apprehended from the premises. The syndicate was engaged in procuring a variety of drugs from suppliers in Bengaluru and sold them to various youths, parties and pubs in Hyderabad.

Under the Narcotic Drugs and Psychotropic Substances Act, more than 10 grams of MDMA is considered a commercial quantity. MDMA (methylenedioxy methamphetamine), commonly known as ecstasy, and methamphetamine are very potent and dangerous stimulant drugs. The drugs, commonly used in parties, have dangerous side-effects. Continued usage can lead to problems including heart attack, memory lapses, hallucinations, seizures and so on, said Amit Ghawate, Zonal Director of NCB Bengaluru.