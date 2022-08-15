From serving in Navy to becoming a watchmaker, different shades of Bengaluru-based freedom fighter R Narayanappa

Bengaluru-based R Narayanappa, 97, says he becomes uncomfortable in discussing his contributions to the freedom movement.

Narayanappa’s family members believe he volunteered to fight the British to make the country independent and not to garner name and fame for himself.

But cut to 2022, Narayanappa and several other unsung heroes from Bengaluru, including Shankar Narayan Rao and Nagabhushan Rao, are now seeing themselves under the limelight, after the Karnataka government honoured them as part of the 80th anniversary of the Quit India Movement and 75 years of ‘Azadi Ka Amrit Mahotsav’.

Speaking to indianexpress.com, Narayanappa said: “The sudden limelight recognising my contribution towards fighting the British is making me very uncomfortable and has left me surprised. Back then, we did not think of ourselves as freedom fighters. All we thought of was to disrupt British rule by organizing protests and participating in the Quit India Movement.”

Narayanappa pursued his higher studies at the Central College in Bengaluru. He mobilized other students from the college to organize mass protests against the British. “During my college days, my friends and I got together to organize protests at Avenue Road, Cubbon Park against the British. We used to dig up the roads and cut off telephone lines. We used to also burn the suits that the British wore. However, we dispersed when the British soldiers rode their horses towards us with a gun,” says Narayanappa, who discontinued his studies because of his involvement in the freedom struggle.

Naryanappa, who was born and raised in Ulsoor, fondly recalls that he spent August 15, 1947, at the Manekshaw Parade Ground in Bengaluru, where he saw the Tricolour being hoisted and the national anthem being sung for the first time in Independent India.

He also pursued fifth form (fifth year of secondary school in pre-Independence India) at RBANM First Grade College in Ulsoor but later discontinued it and went on to serve the Indian Navy for a brief period of six months. His father Ramaiah, who was a carpenter at Military Engineering Service (MES) quarters, offered him a job as a typist under the British at the MES. Later, Narayanappa worked as a watchmaker, which he continued till the age of 87.

Advertisement

“When I was in Class VIII, my dad promised me that he would give me a watch if I passed Class VIII. I did earn the watch after being promoted but the watch stopped working. I removed all the parts and repaired the watch by myself. That is how I picked up the interest to repair watches which I continued for many decades,” says Narayanappa, who quit his banking job to become a watchmaker.

“I earned only Rs 150 per month as a banker. However, repairing the watches fetched me Rs 300. Hence, I decided to become a watchmaker,” he adds.