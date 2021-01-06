Karnataka HC restrains felling of trees in Bengaluru park for MiG aircraft installation

Bengaluru’s civic body Bruhat Bengaluru Mahanagara Palike (BBMP) informed the court that it had not permitted felling of any trees in the National War Memorial park. (representative use only)

The Karnataka High Court on Tuesday passed an interim order against the cutting of trees inside Bengaluru’s National War Memorial park to make way for a MiG fighter plane installation.

A division bench headed by Chief Justice Abhay Shreeniwas Oka passed the interim order after it was brought to the court’s notice that the trust managing the park had cut down trees without Bengaluru’s civic body’s permission.

Last month, Bengaluru’s civic body Bruhat Bengaluru Mahanagara Palike (BBMP) issued a notification inviting objections to cut down as many as 120 eucalyptus trees in the park.

The BBMP had informed the court that it had not permitted felling of any trees in the park. Despite the notification, the BBMP said, the trust went ahead and cut down the trees without permission.

The matter will be next heard on January 15.

Earlier, Ranganath Swamy, Deputy Conservator of Forests (DCF), BBMP said there is a proposal to cut down these trees and plant medicinal plants in place of them. “The Eucalyptus trees are old and known for reducing the groundwater table and will plant medicinal plants.”

“There is a plan of the trust who is maintaining the park to install MiG fighter plane and other projects to redevelop the National Military Memorial park. There are about 156 trees in the premises but only 120 are planned to be cut and about 30 trees will be retained as it is,” he added.