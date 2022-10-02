scorecardresearch
Sunday, Oct 02, 2022

National Herald case: Karnataka Cong president D K Shivakumar, MP D K Suresh summoned by ED

Shivakumar said that they will request another date for appearance due to the ongoing leg of the Bharat Jodo Yatra

KarnatakaThe case relates to the alleged financial irregularities committed by Young India Ltd while taking over the assets of National Herald. (file)

The Enforcement Directorate (ED) has issued a summons to Karnataka Pradesh Congress Committee D K Shivakumar and Congress MP D K Suresh in connection with the Young Indian Limited and National Herald case, asking the duo to appear before the probe agency on October 7.

Shivakumar told reporters at Badanavalu in Mysuru district that he has requested the authorities to provide another date for appearance due to the ongoing Bharat Jodi Yatra in the state.

The case relates to the alleged financial irregularities committed by Young India Ltd while taking over the assets of National Herald.

“I have decided to honour the summons and appear…. (However) I will send them a letter requesting them to provide us with another date. I will definitely cooperate with them,” he said.

The summons’ date coincides with Rahul Gandhi’s stay at Adichunchanagiri mutt — a power centre of the Vokkaliga community — near Nagamangala in Mandya district. “It is our mutt and it will not be right if I am not present that day,” Shivakumar, who hails from the Vokkaliga community, said, while adding that he and his brother have taken up the entire responsibility of the yatra.

This is the second time in as many months that the central agency has summoned the Congress leader. In September, he had appeared before the ED to record his statement in a money laundering case registered against him. Last week, the officials from the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) investigating the disproportionate case had visited his properties in Ramanagara district for verification purposes.

Shivakumar said that the ED had filed a chargesheet against him in the money laundering case, whereas the disproportionate assets case was being investigated by CBI. “Yet, such cases of other (leaders) are being investigated at the level of the Anti-Corruption Bureau. Though the Advocate General was of the view that it was not a fit case to be investigated by CBI, the government has handed it over. They are doing it to harass me politically,” he alleged.

The Congress leader was raided by Income Tax officials in 2017 while he was harbouring Gujarat Congress MLAs ahead of the Rajya Sabha elections. Subsequently, the ED had registered a money laundering case against him.

First published on: 02-10-2022 at 04:37:08 pm
