On International Yoga Day, PM Modi says yoga is now a global festival

Prime Minister Narendra Modi said Tuesday that yoga has become a global festival as there is widespread acceptance of the ancient Indian practice as he participated in the eighth International Day of Yoga (IDY) celebrations in Karnataka’s Mysuru.

Speaking before the yoga demonstration in which he participated for 45 minutes, PM Modi said, “The acceptance of that amrit spirit of India which gave energy to India’s freedom struggle. That is why mass yoga demonstrations are being organised at 75 iconic locations across the country which have been witness to the glorious history of India and have been the centre of cultural energy.”

“The experience of collective yoga at the historical sites of India is like tying together India’s past, India’s diversity, and India’s expansion,” he elaborated.

PM Modi participates in Yoga Day

He also talked about the novel programme ‘Guardian Yoga Ring’, which is a collaborative exercise held by 79 countries and the United Nations along with Indian missions abroad to illustrate yoga’s unifying power that surpasses national boundaries. PM Modi’s yoga programme at Mysuru is also part of the programme.

As the sun moves from the east to the west across the world, the mass yoga demonstrations in the participating countries, if seen from any one point on Earth, will seem to be happening one after the other, almost in tandem, thus underlining the concept of ‘One Sun, One earth’. “These practices of yoga are giving wonderful inspiration for health, balance, and cooperation,” said PM Modi.

PM Modi pointed out that yoga is not just a part of life but has become a way of life. He said yoga need not be limited to a particular time and location. He said, “No matter how stressful we are, a few minutes of meditation relaxes us and increases our productivity. Therefore, we do not have to take yoga as extra work. We also have to know yoga and we also have to live yoga. We also have to achieve yoga, we also have to adopt yoga. When we start living yoga, Yoga Day will become a medium for us not to do yoga, but to celebrate our health, happiness, and peace.”

PM Modi along with Karnataka CM Basavaraj Bommai at the Yoga Day event.

“Yoga has now become a global festival. Yoga is not only for any individual but for the entire humanity. Therefore, this time the theme of International Day of Yoga is – Yoga for Humanity,” he said.

He thanked the United Nation and all the countries for taking this theme globally.

Integrating the Azadi ka Amrit Mahotsav with celebrations of the eighth International Day of Yoga, mass yoga demonstrations are being organised at 75 iconic locations across the country under the leadership of 75 Union Ministers, along with the yoga demonstration by the Prime Minister in Mysuru. The yoga demonstrations are also being held by various educational, social, political, cultural, religious, corporate, and other civil society organisations and will be attended by crores of people across the country.

Since 2015, Yoga Day has been celebrated worldwide on June 21 every year. The theme for this year’s Yoga Day is “Yoga for Humanity”, which portrays how yoga served humanity in alleviating the suffering during the coronavirus pandemic.