Wednesday, Jan 11, 2023

PM Modi to inaugurate 26th edition of National Youth Festival in Karnataka tomorrow

Prime Minister Narendra Modi addresses Madhya Pradesh Global Investors Summit 2023, via video conferencing, in New Delhi, Wednesday, Jan. 11, 2023. (PTI Photo)(

Prime Minister Narendra Modi will inaugurate the 26th edition of the National Youth Festival on Thursday, January 12, at Hubballi. More than 7,500 youth delegates from different parts of the country will take part in the festival scheduled till January 16.

The theme of the festival — the inauguration of which coincides with the birth anniversary of Swami Vivekananda — is ‘Viksit Yuva, Viksit Bharat’, and is organised by the Union Ministry of Youth Affairs and Sports in collaboration with the Karnataka government.

Chief Minister Basavaraj Bommai said such an event is being held for the first time in the North Karnataka region.

The event will also be a ‘Green Youth Festival’ where only biodegradable materials will be used. Apart from cutlery and napkins used during the festival, all mementos, medals and stationary provided to participants and delegates will be reusable.

Among the wide variety of sports and cultural events scheduled during the festival are a youth summit, yogathon, indigenous sports, adventure sports workshops and activities, food festival and many more.

The youth summit will have discussions on topics such as ‘Shared future – Youth in Democracy and Governance’, ‘Peace Building and Reconciliation’, ‘Future of Work, Industry, Innovation and 21st Century Skills’ and ‘Climate Change and Disaster Risk Reduction’.

Exhibits under the indigenous sports category include Kalaripayattu, Silambam, Kabaddi, Mallakhamb, Mukna, Thang-Ta and Gatka. Most of these are martial art forms originating in different parts of the country.

Yogathon is scheduled to be held on January 15 from 6 am to 8 am, in which organisers are planning to mobilise five lakh people from 31 districts of the state.

First published on: 11-01-2023 at 19:08 IST
