PM Modi’s two-day visit to Karnataka: All you need to know

Prime Minister Narendra Modi will be in Karnataka Monday and Tuesday to inaugurate a slew of programmes in Bengaluru such as dedicating India’s first air-conditioned railway station, 100 per cent electrification of Konkan railway line, launching 150 Technology Hubs, and attending 8th International Yoga Day celebrations in Mysuru.

Monday, 12.30 pm: The Prime Minister will visit Indian Institute of Science (IISc) in Bengaluru, where he will inaugurate Centre for Brain Research (CBR) and lay the stone of Bagchi Parthasarathy Multispeciality Hospital, according to the PM’s office.

1.45 pm: Modi will visit Dr B R Ambedkar School of Economics (BASE), Bengaluru to inaugurate the new campus of BASE University and unveil the statue of Dr B R Ambedkar. He will also dedicate to the nation 150 ‘Technology Hubs’ that have been developed by transforming Industrial Training Institutes (ITIs) in Karnataka.

2:45 pm: Prime Minister will reach Kommaghatta in Bengaluru, where he will inaugurate and lay the foundation stone for multiple rail and road infrastructure projects worth over Rs 27,000 crore

5:30 pm: Modi will attend a public function at Maharaja’s College Ground, Mysuru, lay the foundation stone of Coaching terminal at Naganahalli Railway Station and dedicate to the nation the ‘Centre of Excellence for persons with communication disorders’ at the All India Institute of Speech and Hearing (AIISH).

7 pm: Modi will visit Sri Suttur Math, Mysuru

7:45 pm: He will be visiting Sri Chamundeshwari Temple, Mysuru.

Tuesday, 6.30am: The Prime Minister will head the Mass Yoga Demonstration at Mysore Palace Ground on the occasion of 8th International Day of Yoga.

PM in Bengaluru

In a step towards enhancing mobility and boosting connectivity in Bengaluru, the Prime Minister will lay the foundation stone of Bengaluru Suburban Rail Project (BSRP), which will connect Bengaluru city with its suburbs and satellite townships. The project, which is to be built at a cost of over Rs 15,700 crore, envisages four corridors with a total route length of over 148 km. The Prime Minister will also lay the stone of redevelopment of Bengaluru Cantt. and Yesvantpur Junction railway station to be developed at a cost of around Rs 500 crore and Rs 375 crore respectively.

During the programme, the Prime Minister will dedicate to the nation, India’s first air-conditioned railway station – Sir M Visvesvaraya Railway Station at Baiyappanahalli, which is developed on the lines of a modern airport at a total cost of Rs 315 crore. The Prime Minister will also dedicate to the nation the 100 per cent electrification of the Konkan railway line (about 740 km) from Roha (Maharashtra) to Thokur (Karnataka) by flagging off electric trains from Udupi, Madagaon and Ratnagiri. The electrification of Konkan railway line has been done at a cost of more than 1,280 crore. Modi will launch two railway line doubling projects – Arsikere to Tumkuru (around 96 km) and Yelahanka to Penukonda (around 120 km) – by flagging off passenger trains and MEMU service respectively. The two railway line doubling projects have been developed at a cost of over Rs 750 crore and Rs 1,100 crore respectively.

During the programme, Modi will also lay the foundation stone of two sections of the Bengaluru Ring Road project. The project to be developed at a cost of more than Rs 2,280 crore will help reduce traffic congestion in the city. The Prime Minister will also lay the foundation stone of various other road projects such as six-laning of Nelamangala-Tumkur section of NH-48; widening of Punjalkatte-Charmadi section of NH-73; rehabilitation and upgradation of a section of NH-69. The cumulative cost to be incurred is about Rs 3,150 crore. He will also lay the stone of Multi Modal Logistics Park, which is being developed at Muddalinganahalli, about 40 km from Bengaluru at a cost of about Rs 1,800 crore. It will help in lowering the transportation, handling and secondary freight costs.

The Prime Minister will inaugurate the new campus of Dr B R Ambedkar School of Economics (BASE) University, Bengaluru. The residential university was set up in 2017 in recognition of the exemplary contributions made by Dr B R Ambedkar towards the development of Independent India and as a tribute to his memory on the occasion of his 125th birth anniversary.

At BASE University, Modi will also dedicate to the nation 150 ‘Technology Hubs’ that have been developed by transforming the Industrial Training Institutes (ITIs) across Karnataka. This unique initiative developed at a cost of over Rs 4,600 crore is supported by many industry partners. It aims to create a skilled workforce to address Industry 4.0 manpower needs. These Technology Hubs, through its various innovative courses, will provide high skill training in cutting-edge technology and improve opportunities for ITI graduates in employment and entrepreneurship.

At IISc Bengaluru, the Prime Minister will inaugurate the Centre for Brain Research (CBR), the foundation stone of which was laid by Prime Minister himself. The centre is developed as a one-of-its-kind research facility and focuses on conducting vital research to provide evidence-based public health interventions to manage age-related brain disorders. During the programme, the Prime Minister will also lay the stone for 832-bedded Bagchi Parthasarathy Multispecialty Hospital. The hospital will be developed on the IISc campus and will help integrate science, engineering and medicine at the prestigious institute. It will provide a major fillip to clinical research in the country and will work towards finding innovative solutions that will help improve healthcare services in the country.

PM in Mysuru

At a public function at Maharaja’s College Ground, Mysuru, the Prime Minister will lay the foundation stone of the Coaching terminal for sub-urban traffic at Naganahalli Railway Station that will be developed at a cost of over Rs 480 crore. The terminal will also have a MEMU shed and will decongest the existing Mysuru Yard, facilitating running of more MEMU train services and long distance trains from Mysuru, improving both connectivity and tourism potential of the region. This will benefit the daily commuters as well as those travelling to long-distance destinations.

During the programme, Prime Minister will also dedicate to the nation the ‘Centre of Excellence for persons with communication disorders’ at the All India Institute of Speech and Hearing (AIISH). It is equipped with state-of-the art laboratories and facilities for diagnosis, assessment and rehabilitation of persons with communication disorders.

On the occasion of 8th International Day of Yoga (IDY) on Tuesday, Modi will participate along with thousands of participants in a Mass Yoga Demonstration at Mysore Palace ground, Mysuru. Integrating the Azadi Ka Amrit Mahotsav with celebrations of 8th IDY, Mass Yoga demonstrations will also be organised at 75 iconic locations across the country under the leadership of 75 Union Ministers, along with the Yoga Demonstration by the Prime Minister at Mysuru. The Yoga demonstrations will also be held by various educational, social, political, cultural, religious, corporate and other civil society organisations and will be attended by crores across the country.

The PM’s Yoga programme at Mysuru is also part of the novel programme ‘Guardian Yoga Ring’ which is a collaborative exercise between 79 countries and United Nations organisations along with Indian Missions abroad to illustrate Yoga’s unifying power that surpasses national boundaries. As the sun apparently moves from the east to the west across the world, the Mass Yoga Demonstrations in the participating countries, if seen from any one point on Earth, will seem to be happening one after the other, almost in tandem, thus underlining the concept of ‘One Sun, One Earth’. This innovative programme will be telecast live on DD India starting from 3 am IST (telecast from Fiji) till 10 pm IST (telecast from San Francisco, USA) Tuesday. As part of the programme, Prime Minister’s programme in Mysuru will be telecast live on DD India from 6:30am

Since 2015, the International Day of Yoga (IDY) has been celebrated worldwide on June 21 every year. The theme for this year’s Yoga Day is ‘Yoga for Humanity’. The theme portrays how Yoga served humanity in alleviating suffering during Covid times.