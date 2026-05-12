‘Wires, detonators’: Probe into PM Modi Bengaluru security scare widens as new details emerge

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The probe into the recovery of suspected explosive materials near Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s convoy route Sunday on the outskirts of Bengaluru has widened, with investigators probing the possibility of a “larger conspiracy” behind the incident.
According to the Bengaluru police, detonators, an electronic timer circuit, wires, camphor, and matchsticks were also found in the same box along with gelatin sticks, which were recovered from a vacant land near the route through which the Prime Minister’s convoy was scheduled to pass during his visit to an event organised by the Art of Living Foundation.
Karnataka Home Minister G Parameshwara confirmed Tuesday that gelatin sticks were recovered near the route. “Immediately after the information was received, the police and security agencies rushed to the spot, secured the area, and detained one person in connection with the incident. Investigation is underway to determine how the explosives reached the location,” he told reporters.
The police said the suspicious materials were recovered near Thathaguni in Kaggalipura on the outskirts of Bengaluru. “The electronic circuit may have included provisions to set a date and time, raising concerns that if detonators had been attached and activated, the materials could potentially have caused a blast,” said a source.
According to a complaint filed by a police constable who was on duty in the area that day, officers noticed the suspicious package during bandobast duty near a mud path along Kanakapura Road, close to a forested stretch. The materials were allegedly found about “20 feet away from the road in an empty space adjacent to the forest area compound”, according to the First Information Report (FIR).
On inspection, the police said they found a khaki-coloured cardboard box wrapped in tape inside a plastic cover. The box contained six stick-like objects resembling gelatin sticks, along with wires, tape, empty containers, and other suspicious materials.
Authorities are yet to officially confirm the exact nature, origin, and intended use of the recovered materials.
Threat calls, detention
The police also revealed that a man had earlier made threat calls to the police control room, claiming explosions would occur near HAL and the Art of Living premises. Security teams subsequently conducted searches at both locations. While nothing suspicious was found near HAL, the suspected explosive materials were later recovered near Kaggalipura.
A man identified as Lohith, 40, was detained from a house near Koramangala after police traced the threat calls. However, Mohammed Sujeetha, Deputy Commissioner of Police (Southeast Division), said preliminary investigations have not established any direct connection between the detained man and the recovered materials.
Seemant Kumar Singh, Commissioner, Bengaluru police, confirmed that the man is mentally unstable and is still under detention.
Police sources added that the man had allegedly made similar hoax calls during previous VIP visits.
The National Investigation Agency (NIA) has since visited the spot, collected preliminary information from Bengaluru South district police officers, and joined the probe. Teams from the National Security Guard (NSG) and central intelligence agencies have also inspected the site.
A case has been registered at Kaggalipura Police Station under the Explosive Substances Act.
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