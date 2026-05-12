‘Wires, detonators’: Probe into PM Modi Bengaluru security scare widens as new details emerge

The Bengaluru police also said that a man made threat calls to the police control room, claiming explosions would occur near HAL and the Art of Living premises. (Express Photo)

The probe into the recovery of suspected explosive materials near Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s convoy route Sunday on the outskirts of Bengaluru has widened, with investigators probing the possibility of a “larger conspiracy” behind the incident.

According to the Bengaluru police, detonators, an electronic timer circuit, wires, camphor, and matchsticks were also found in the same box along with gelatin sticks, which were recovered from a vacant land near the route through which the Prime Minister’s convoy was scheduled to pass during his visit to an event organised by the Art of Living Foundation.

Karnataka Home Minister G Parameshwara confirmed Tuesday that gelatin sticks were recovered near the route. “Immediately after the information was received, the police and security agencies rushed to the spot, secured the area, and detained one person in connection with the incident. Investigation is underway to determine how the explosives reached the location,” he told reporters.