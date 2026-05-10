‘A parasitic party’: PM Modi targets Congress over DMK fallout, says it is latching onto Vijay’s TVK in Tamil Nadu

While addressing BJP workers during his visit to Karnataka for the 45th anniversary celebrations of the Art of Living Foundation, the prime minister said that Congress had lost public trust nationwide

Prime Minister Narendra Modi launched a scathing attack on the Congress Sunday, labelling it a “parasitic party” that betrays its allies at the first opportunity. Speaking at a massive victory rally in Bengaluru, held to felicitate him following the BJP’s recent electoral successes in West Bengal, Assam, and Puducherry, Modi used the collapse of the Congress-Dravida Munnetra Kazhagam (DMK) alliance in Tamil Nadu to warn other regional parties.

“The Congress’s identity has now become one of a parasitic party. Due to this, in the first chance they get, they betray their allies,” he said.

PM Modi highlighted the decades-long relationship between the Congress and the DMK, noting that the latter had been a pillar of stability for the United Progressive Alliance (UPA) government for ten years.