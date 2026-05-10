‘A parasitic party’: PM Modi targets Congress over DMK fallout, says it is latching onto Vijay’s TVK in Tamil Nadu

At a rally in Bengaluru, PM Modi used the recent BJP electoral wins to contrast "pro-incumbency" with the Congress’s history of losing states, and attacked the party's "power-hungry" politics in Tamil Nadu.

By: Express News Service
4 min readBengaluruUpdated: May 10, 2026 02:47 PM IST
PM ModiWhile addressing BJP workers during his visit to Karnataka for the 45th anniversary celebrations of the Art of Living Foundation, the prime minister said that Congress had lost public trust nationwide
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Prime Minister Narendra Modi launched a scathing attack on the Congress Sunday, labelling it a “parasitic party” that betrays its allies at the first opportunity. Speaking at a massive victory rally in Bengaluru, held to felicitate him following the BJP’s recent electoral successes in West Bengal, Assam, and Puducherry, Modi used the collapse of the Congress-Dravida Munnetra Kazhagam (DMK) alliance in Tamil Nadu to warn other regional parties.

“The Congress’s identity has now become one of a parasitic party. Due to this, in the first chance they get, they betray their allies,” he said.

PM Modi highlighted the decades-long relationship between the Congress and the DMK, noting that the latter had been a pillar of stability for the United Progressive Alliance (UPA) government for ten years.

Also Read | liveTamil Nadu Vijay Oath Ceremony Live Updates: ‘A new era of real, secular, social justice starts now,’ says CM Vijay

“The DMK worked every minute to benefit the Congress, helping them out of trouble several times,” Modi said. “But what happened now? As soon as the power shifted, the power-hungry Congress stabbed the DMK in the back at the first chance it got.”

PM Modi further alleged that the Congress’s new alignment with actor-turned-politician Vijay’s Tamizhaga Vettri Kazhagam (TVK) is a repeat of its “parasitic behaviour”. He claimed the Congress is simply looking for a new “back to latch onto” to remain relevant in Tamil Nadu.

He also mocked the Congress’s track record of anti-incumbency. “BJP governments are returning to power across the country, but the Congress can never retain a state. Within months, people realise their ‘guarantees’ are lies. They only know how to betray the public’s trust,” he added.

Modi attacks Congress leadership in Karnataka, Kerala

PM Modi also took a dig at the rumoured friction over power-sharing within the Karnataka government. He said that, rather than addressing the public’s grievances, the government spent most of its time resolving its own differences.

“They are yet to decide how many days the current CM will stay. They have left the second person hanging, undecided whether to give him an opportunity or not,” he said.

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Turning his attention to Kerala and the uncertainty over the chief minister pick, he said the “Congress eco-system” has fallen silent in the state. “They cannot finalise a leader. They are unsure whether to have two chief ministers for two-and-a-half years each, or five CMs for one year each,” he quipped, accusing the party of making empty promises to its own cadre.

PM Modi congratulates Vijay on taking oath as Tamil Nadu CM

PM Modi congratulated TVK chief Vijay on taking oath as Chief Minister of Tamil Nadu, stating that the Central Government would continue working with the state for public welfare.

“Congratulations to Thiru C. Joseph Vijay on taking oath as Tamil Nadu Chief Minister. Best wishes for his tenure ahead. The Central Government will keep working with the Tamil Nadu Government to improve the lives of people,” Modi said in a post on ‘X’.

Vijay was sworn in as Tamil Nadu Chief Minister on Sunday. Governor Rajendra Vishwanath Arlekar administered the oath of office and secrecy at Chennai’s Jawaharlal Nehru Stadium.

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