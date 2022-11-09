PM Narendra Modi to visit Bengaluru on Friday. All you need to know

Prime Minister Narendra Modi will visit Bengaluru on Friday to inaugurate an airport terminal, flag off two trains and unveil a 108m bronze statue.

The Bruhat Bengaluru Mahanagara Palike (BBMP) is busy filling up potholes ahead of the visit of the prime minister, who will be in the Karnataka capital between 10am and 2pm. Traffic is likely to be hit as police are expected to impose restrictions.

Terminal 2 of Kempegowda International Airport

Modi will inaugurate the Terminal 2 of Kempegowda International Airport, built at a cost of around Rs 5,000 crore.

According to the prime minister’s office, the terminal will double the airport’s annual capacity to 5-6 crore passengers from the current capacity of about 2.5 crore.

Terminal 2 is designed as a tribute to the garden city of Bengaluru and the passenger experience is meant to be like a “walk in the garden”. Passengers will travel through more than 10,000 sq m of green walls, hanging gardens and outdoor gardens. The airport has already established a benchmark in sustainability with 100 per cent dependence on renewable energy across the campus. Terminal 2 has been created with sustainability principles woven into the design, according to the PMO. It will be the largest terminal in the world to be given the platinum rating by the US Green Building Council prior to commencing operations. The theme of “Naurasa” unites all the commissioned artworks for Terminal 2. The artworks reflect the heritage and culture of Karnataka as well as the broader Indian ethos, according to the PMO.

South India’s first Vande Bharat train

The prime minister will flag off the Chennai-Mysuru Vande Bharat Express at the Kranthiveera Sangolli Rayanna (KSR) railway station. This will be the fifth Vande Bharat Express train in the country and first such train in south India. The train will connect Mysuru- Bengaluru-Chennai cities.

Modi will also flag off the Bharat Gaurav Kashi Yatra train from the KSR railway station. Karnataka is the first state to take up this train under the Bharat Gaurav scheme, in which the government and the railways ministry are working together to send pilgrims from Karnataka to Kashi. The pilgrims will be provided a comfortable stay and guidance for visiting Kashi, Ayodhya and Prayagraj.

Kempegowda statue

Advertisement

Modi will unveil a 108m bronze statue of Nadaprabhu Kempegowda, founder of the city. Ninety-eight tonnes of bronze and 120 tonnes of steel have gone into making the statue, conceptualized and sculpted by Ram V Sutar of Statue of Unity fame.

He will leave Bengaluru and head to the Gandhigram Rural Institute in Dindigul, Tamil Nadu, to attend its 36th convocation.